"Do everything other than beating Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's Break 50 challenge with Adam Sandler

Bryson DeChambeau recently teamed up with Adam Sandler for a special golf video titled &quot;Can I Break 50 With Adam Sandler?&quot;, released just days after Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix. The video, posted on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel, quickly went viral, triggering mixed reactions from fans online.The full one-hour episode features the two-time U.S. Open champion and American actor playing a lighthearted round of golf with plenty of humorous commentary. The crossover came right after DeChambeau’s big-screen appearance in Happy Gilmore 2, which featured a star-studded lineup including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Brooks Koepka, and more. NUCLR Golf shared the YouTube video update on X, writing:&quot;BREAK 50 - YouTube golf star Bryson DeChambeau has paired up with none other than Happy Gilmore in an attempt to 'Break 50' on his YouTube Channel. This is one for the ages!&quot;Fans online didn’t hold back in the replies. One user brought up DeChambeau's rivalry with World No.2 Rory McIlroy, referring to their feud at the Masters in April. &quot;Do everything other than beating Rory! Lol!!&quot; one user wrote.Another user added:&quot;This was better than Happy Gilmore 2.&quot;Another defended DeChambeau's credentials, saying:&quot;Why do you refer to his as a YouTube star? Very disrespectful don’t you think? He’s a two time major winner and still playing?&quot;One fan chimed in:“YouTube golf star Bryson DeChambeau is so funny.&quot;Another pointed to his recent form on LIV Golf, saying:&quot;After finishing 10 strokes back of Niemann yet again I bet LIV wishes he would focus on actual LIV events instead of “content”! Maybe save the YouTube gimmicks for the offseason!&quot;Screenshot of fan reactions under NUCLR Golf's post on Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube video with Adam SandlerDeChambeau finished T11 at LIV Golf UK at 7-under, marking his 11th appearance of the 2025 LIV Golf season on Sunday, July 27. He currently ranks third in the LIV Golf Individual Standings with a strong run that includes one win in Korea, a runner-up finish in Mexico City, and five top-10s overall. His lowest finish so far came in Andalucía, where he placed T30 at 3-over-par.Bryson DeChambeau plans mind games with Rory McIlroy ahead of Ryder CupBryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are expected to face off again later this year at the Ryder Cup, and the LIV Golf star already has a playful strategy in mind.Speaking to PEOPLE at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York, DeChambeau said:“I’ll be chirping in his ear this time. Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it.”He added:“I'll get into his ear a little bit.”The two golfers had a tense moment earlier this year during the final round at Augusta, where McIlroy clinched his first Masters title. DeChambeau, who led for most of the week, faded late and finished tied for fifth. After the tournament, he remarked that McIlroy “didn’t talk to me once all day,” which stirred conversation among fans.McIlroy later responded, saying:“Everyone approaches the game different ways.”DeChambeau secured his spot on Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York following a strong T10 finish at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland.