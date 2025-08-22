"Doing cool stuff with cool people" - Amanda Balionis rocks stylish green look during special event at Tour Championship

Amanda Balionis hosted a special event for AWS during the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship. She shared a brief video from behind-the-scenes, showing the outfit she wore for the day.The CBS Sports reporter hosted an AWS Live show at East Lake Golf Course, during which she connected with Roger Steele and several other influential people in the golf world. Afterwards, Steele shared a video of Balionis on Instagram, where she could be seen holding a mic and talking to the cameras.Balionis was spotted wearing a bright green dress from Ramy Brook during the live show. She paired the look with a pair of white sneakers from the shoe brand, Sneex.The golf reporter reposted the video on her Instagram story, writing,“Doing cool stuff with cool people 🤝”Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisIn the next post, Balionis shared a picture collage of herself speaking with Steele and other guests during the show. She wrote in the caption:“Fun first day with @amazonwebservices thanks to some amazing guests and even better convo!v #awslive”Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: InstagrambalionisSome of the guests who were featured on the show include Chris Solomon, co-founder of No Laying Up, and business executive, Chad Mumm. Golf insider Dan Rapaport, was also included in the lineup.A few days ago, Amanda Balionis announced that she was going to host the AWS show during the Tour Championship. She briefly gave an overview of the topics to be covered during the show, including the impact of AI and technology on golfers, fans, and broadcasters.Balionis just wrapped up 19 long weeks of reporting golf on CBS Sports throughout the regular golf season. Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, she took a step back from reporting duties as NBC took over broadcasting.Amanda Balionis shares ‘a day in the life’ ahead of the 2025 Tour ChampionshipAmanda Balionis shared a mini vlog on Instagram, detailing the activities she embarked on in the moments leading up to her trip to Atlanta for the Tour Championship. She wrote in the post’s caption:“A day in the life of a girl just hanging onto summer for dear life 😂” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sports journalist started her day by taking a walk on a beach, after which she treated herself to some lemonade before indulging in a healthy lunch. After cleaning up in an outdoor shower, Balionis styled her hair during an elaborate hair care routine. She then took one last look at the ocean before heading to the airport.Amanda Balionis revealed that she encountered some tram issues when she arrived in Atlanta. However, they were soon resolved and she was greeted by an adorable little puppy that welcomed her on arrival.