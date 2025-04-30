DP World Tour photographer gushes over Lexi Thompson in his “favorite” video of her

Lexi Thompson is one of the most popular golfers who plays on the LPGA Tour. In a recent post, DP World Tour photographer AJ Sjostrom shared a video that captured Thompson as she teed off in the 2022 Chevron Championship.

When Thompson was 12, she competed in the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open and was the youngest golfer who was qualified to play in the competition at the time. Three years later, her professional golf career kicked off, and she has since secured 11 titles on the LPGA Tour.

Lexi Thompson competed in the 2022 Chevron Championship against other stars such as Jessica Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, and Hannah Green. During the tournament, she was captured by Sjostrom, who created a sensational video edit of her phenomenal shots on the course.

On Wednesday, April 30, Sjostrom dug into his archives to share the video, and Lexi Thompson reposted it. Sjostrom's post was captioned:

“Still one of my favorite edits of @lexi 🔥 Song fits perfect haha”

Lexi Thompson reshares Sjostrom's story featuring his edit - Source: via @lexi on Instagram

Lexi Thompson had a stellar performance at the 2022 Chevron Championship, finishing at T4 with 10-under. She was tied with Celine Boutier and two others, and she won $195,295 for her performance.

If Thompson won the 2022 Chevron Championship, it would’ve been her second time winning the tournament and also her second major championship title.

The Florida-born secured her first and only major in the same tournament in 2014, where she won with a 14-under. She was three strokes ahead of the runner-up Michelle Wie West.

Lexi Thompson announces partnership with leading financial service provider

Lexi Thompson recently signed a new partnership with the wealth and retirement service provider Empower. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a video with the caption:

“I am very excited to announce my new partnership with Empower. We share a lot of the same values and I’m honored to work with their great team!☺️”

In the video, the American golfer stated that Empower and the game of golf share numerous similarities, including learning patience and risk management. She further said that her partnership with the brand was aimed at teaching young people that they can achieve anything they “put their mind to with hard work and commitment”.

Speaking about the new partnership, Empower CEO Edmund F. Murphy, III, said via Empower:

“We are particularly proud to sponsor Lexi at this point in her career. Her accomplishments from a young age set a very high standard, and her current commitment to balance in her life represents the same values Empower seeks to support among all our clients.”

Thompson has partnered with several other top brands throughout her career, including Bridgestone Golf, Bentley Motors, iCapital, and Rolex. Last year, she also partnered with Olay, Air Zoom, and Maxfly.

