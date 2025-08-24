"Entire crowd wanted Phil Mickelson to win" - Jon Rahm admits he felt nice being 'villain' against 6x major champ in LIV Golf showdown

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII dominated against Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC during the LIV Golf Team Championship semifinals in Michigan. Following the conclusion of the round, Rahm admitted that it was nice to go up against Mickelson’s team and win.Legion XIII was one of the six teams that won the Team Championship quarterfinals. They faced off in head-to-head matchups, competing in a matchplay format, and are now headed into the finals.When asked to describe the crowd’s energy on the first tee, Jon Rahm said,“It was great. I sort of felt like the underdog today because the entire crowd was wanting Phil to win, which was understandable. I'm not in familiar territory, but it was nice to almost in a weird way feel like the villain for the day in a very weird way. I had a lot of support out there.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking on his individual performance in the semifinals, the Legion XIII captain admitted that he didn't particularly play his best, and neither did the HyFlyers GC captain. He added that both he and Phil Mickelson “made mistakes,&quot; but overall, Legion XIII was able to pull through and dominate.During his individual press conference, Jon Rahm opened up about his relationship with Phil Mickelson. He admitted that it was “scary” to go against him because of his longtime experience in the game. He also called the six-time major champion a “good friend” and added that despite their fun rivalry, he was proud of how he defeated him.“Just coming down the stretch, even making that putt, it's emotional. He's [Phil Mickelson] such a good friend. You never want to beat a friend. In a weird way, it feels good because Phil and I have a fun rivalry going. It's a weird feeling, but proud of myself and how I fought today,” Rahm said.Jon Rahm further appreciated the fact that the fans were “present” everywhere on the course despite the earlier tee times. Should there be a better crowd during the final showdown on Sunday, he hopes to give them “a good reason to cheer all day.”What teams will Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII play against in the LIV Golf Team Championship Finals?Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII will play against Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC for the final Team Championship title on Sunday. This time, players will compete in a strokeplay format and the top-scoring team will clinch the title.Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC will compete for fourth to sixth positions against Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC and Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC. In the third rankings bracket, Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC will face off against Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC and Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC for seventh to ninth places.Playing for places 10 to 12, Martin Kaymer's Cleeks Golf Club will go against Lee Westwood's Majesticks GC and Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC.