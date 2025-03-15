European Ryder Cup legend shares his idea of roadmap for a PGA Tour - PIF final deal

Paul McGinley recently shared his idea on how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can go about conducting events in the lead up to the peace deal between the two leagues. He suggested that both the circuits need to open opportunities for each other and bring the top golfers under the same roof more often.

The former European Ryder Cup captain and DP World Tour board member said that there needs to be some "appeasement" for LIV Golf from PGA Tour's side. He further added that it would be a jumping-off point for the game before the roadmap evolves into something maybe slightly different.

He mentioned that at the moment both the tours were on different paths before adding via MSN:

"There are lines in the sand, and that's what both want to do at this moment in time. But let's move in a couple of commonalities to see where there's common ground,"

McGinley had a clear roadmap in his head as he talked about the commonalities between the two tours.

"Now, I think there's a lot of commonalities there. I don't find it incredibly complex. I see there are wins everywhere: no one tour is going to absolutely win, or no one tour is going to absolutely lose,"

Going by the phrase that one needs to break some eggs to make omelets, the Ryder Cup legend suggested that in this scenario as well "there will be some breaking of eggs". However, he believed that it would create a common ground to get the top golfers in the world competing against each other 11 times a year according to his plan.

How does Paul McGinley propose to get the PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars compete against each other 11 times a year?

Paul McGinley (Image via Getty)

Paul McGinley suggested that all LIV Golf players should get "unrestricted access" to DP World Tour events. Currently, they have to pay fines or serve suspensions from the tour. McGinley said that they should be taken away and LIV Golf stars should be allowed to compete as much as they want in DP World Tour events.

DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are affiliated. McGinley believes that LIV Golfers' participation in the European circuit would aid the DP World Tour and in turn, benefit the US league as well as they own 40% of the media rights and commercial interests in the DP World Tour.

Paul McGinley further chalked out a plan on assimilating PGA Tour and LIV Golf within their events.

"Now, in terms of coming together for more events, what if you invited 10 - it might be the wrong number- but let’s just start with 10 players from LIV coming over to play in this event (The Players), as well as five signature events. So you would really empower those five Signature Events, as well as this tournament, which is one of the greatest fields in the game," he said via MSN.

As for LIV Golf, McGinley suggested that the Saudi-backed circuit should offer access to two PGA Tour teams that would compete in the final events of the league wherever they choose to conduct them.

The Ryder Cup icon suggested that top PGA Tour stars including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and others would participate as a team in those events.

As for how the teams should be divided, McGinley wasn't yet clear on that but said:

"How do you divide up the team? I don't know, but you'd have two teams from the leading players on the PGA Tour going to compete at the finale of LIV. I think that will certainly be a fun tournament to watch,"

He further added:

"Now, in return for that, PIF would have to match what the SSG has done, which is investing $1.5 billion into PGA Tour enterprises,"

Paul McGinley believed this is what the fans would want as they would like to see PGA Tour and LIV Golf players competing together 11 times a year. At the moment, their meetings are pretty much limited to Major Championships and DP World Tour events. He also felt it would make golf more global than just US-centric as it is currently.

McGinley further extended a reminder that there's a big big world out there that is crying out to see the world's best players.

