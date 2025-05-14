“Every mom at school is a hot mom”: Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims’ collab gains praise from 11.3K-followed Instagram model

Jena Sims' latest collaboration with the clothing brand, BFFs and Babes, has garnered appreciation from model Sabrina Sikora.

Sims launched an apparel and gear collection labelled Hot Moms Club in collaboration with BFFs and Babes. The social media influencer and philanthropist announced that the commission gained from this collaboration will be donated to the non-profit organization, Best Buddies in Palm Beach.

Sims' collaboration was lauded by the model, Sabrina Sikora, who posted a video of her reaction to the apparel. In the video reposted on Jena Sims' Instagram story, Sikora debated whether the collection would be suitable to wear for "drop off and pick up" at school. Stating that it would be apt for the same, the model said:

"I know it would but I feel like immediately you need to be prepared to send the link to everyone else in that drop off line.

"Because every mom at school is a hot mom and they need to be decorated as such."

Sharing the importance of adding a label, Sikora said:

"Little outward labelling of hot moms isn't the worst thing"

Jena Sims' repost of Sabrina Sikora's story - Source- via Instagram @jenamsims

The model also reminded her 11.3K followers that all the mothers out there are hot moms.

Besides being a model, Sikora is an established fashion photographer. She founded her own agency, First Wife Studios, in the year 2015. As a photographer, Sikora has been featured in renowned publications such as The New York Times, among others. On the other hand, as a model, she has worked with brands like Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Victoria's Secret, Harper's Bazaar, and many more.

Sikora also celebrated Jena Sims' latest appearance in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She posted Sims' picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Meanwhile you can spot @jenamsims in the new @si swimsuit out yesterday!!! Congrats you gorgeous mom!!!!"

Jena Sims reposted Sabrina Sikora's story - Source- via Instagram @jenamsims

Sims made her second appearance in the SI Swimsuit magazine this year.

Jena Sims shares her favourite picture from her shoot with SI Swimsuit

The model and actress reflected upon her experience working with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for their latest issue in her recent Instagram post. Sharing a series of pictures from the photoshoot in Bermuda, Jena Sims wrote a detailed caption about working hard for her second year on the magazine. She also spoke about the depth the magazine holds and the featured models.

Sims is currently in Charlotte, North Carolina, to cheer for her husband, Brooks Koepka, at the PGA Championship. The model and actress also spent a day out with other WAGS of the PGA Tour ahead of the Major event.

