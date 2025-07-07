Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son drops a 4-word reaction after an influencer says "golf is hard"

Greg Norman's son, Greg Jr., often comments on topics related to golf on X (formerly Twitter). Norman Jr. recently responded to a content creator who had written about how hard the game of golf is.
The creator in question is Dalton "Daltoosh" Hester. He is an American gaming content creator and former professional Apex Legends player who is currently contracted with OpTic Gaming. He joined the team in early 2024 as a content creator. He competed professionally in Apex Legends tournaments between 2019 and 2021.
Daltoosh visited the Muirfield Village Golf Club and shared a video of himself teeing off at Hole 15. This is a par 5, 522-yard hole. He did well on the hole, finishing with a bogey. He further revealed that he managed to score a total of 99 at the course with a 7-handicap.
Apart from the video, he posted a comment that read:
"Golf is hard man."
Norman Jr. reacted to this comment and wrote that golf is the best game in the whole world. The comment read:
"Best game there is."
Greg Norman Jr. has played golf professionally in the past. He also collaborated alongside his father, Greg Norman, in the 2007 Del Webb Father-Son Challenge. They both performed well in the event, finishing sixth. Norman Jr. has also had respectable success in numerous South Florida amateur events, winning one and finishing third in others.
Greg Norman's son expressed support for public golf courses in the Midwest
Greg Norman Jr. recently commented on another X post, expressing his support for all of the golf courses in the Midwest. This started with an X page called Wizard of SoHo, which initially posted a message saying:
"Public courses in the Midwest actually are pretty amazing."
Under the post, Norman Jr commented and expressed his opinion, claiming how great all the courses are in the Midwest region of the United States. The comment read:
"Awesome. Yes they are."
The Midwest has a lot of big golf courses like:
- Sand Hills Golf Club
- Chicago Golf Club
- Crystal Downs Country Club
- Prairie Dunes Country Club
- Shoreacres Golf Club
- Whistling Straits – Straits Course
- Blackwolf Run – River Course
- Erin Hills
- Arcadia Bluffs – Bluffs Course
- Sand Valley – Sand Valley
- Sand Valley – Mammoth Dunes
- TPC Deere Run
- The Quarry at Giants Ridge
- Interlachen Country Club
- TPC Twin Cities
- Braemar Golf Course
- Colbert Hills
- Oakland Hills – South Course
- Forest Dunes – The Loop
- Greywalls
- The Bull at Pinehurst Farms