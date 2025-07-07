Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son drops a 4-word reaction after an influencer says "golf is hard"

Greg Norman's son, Greg Jr., often comments on topics related to golf on X (formerly Twitter). Norman Jr. recently responded to a content creator who had written about how hard the game of golf is.

The creator in question is Dalton "Daltoosh" Hester. He is an American gaming content creator and former professional Apex Legends player who is currently contracted with OpTic Gaming. He joined the team in early 2024 as a content creator. He competed professionally in Apex Legends tournaments between 2019 and 2021.

Daltoosh visited the Muirfield Village Golf Club and shared a video of himself teeing off at Hole 15. This is a par 5, 522-yard hole. He did well on the hole, finishing with a bogey. He further revealed that he managed to score a total of 99 at the course with a 7-handicap.

Apart from the video, he posted a comment that read:

"Golf is hard man."

Norman Jr. reacted to this comment and wrote that golf is the best game in the whole world. The comment read:

"Best game there is."

Greg Norman Jr. has played golf professionally in the past. He also collaborated alongside his father, Greg Norman, in the 2007 Del Webb Father-Son Challenge. They both performed well in the event, finishing sixth. Norman Jr. has also had respectable success in numerous South Florida amateur events, winning one and finishing third in others.

Greg Norman's son expressed support for public golf courses in the Midwest

Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Greg Norman Jr. recently commented on another X post, expressing his support for all of the golf courses in the Midwest. This started with an X page called Wizard of SoHo, which initially posted a message saying:

"Public courses in the Midwest actually are pretty amazing."

Under the post, Norman Jr commented and expressed his opinion, claiming how great all the courses are in the Midwest region of the United States. The comment read:

"Awesome. Yes they are."

The Midwest has a lot of big golf courses like:

Sand Hills Golf Club

Chicago Golf Club

Crystal Downs Country Club

Prairie Dunes Country Club

Shoreacres Golf Club

Whistling Straits – Straits Course

Blackwolf Run – River Course

Erin Hills

Arcadia Bluffs – Bluffs Course

Sand Valley – Sand Valley

Sand Valley – Mammoth Dunes

TPC Deere Run

The Quarry at Giants Ridge

Interlachen Country Club

TPC Twin Cities

Braemar Golf Course

Colbert Hills

Oakland Hills – South Course

Forest Dunes – The Loop

Greywalls

The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

