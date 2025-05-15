"F****d," "He's a clown" - Fans criticize Phil Mickelson's rival for his outfit choice at the 2025 PGA Championship

LIV Golf rivals Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are competing at the PGA Championship this week. The duo has often drawn ire from golf fans, may it be due to controversial opinions or outfits.
This time, it was Garcia who once again received criticism for his attire during the opening round of the PGA Championship. The Spaniard had opted to wear a black shirt with red collar bearing his LIV Golf team 'Fireballs GC's' logo and black trousers.
He finished his look with a red cap, black thermal sleeves, red belt, dark sunglasses, and shoes that were red, white, and black. The ace golfer had picked a red and white glove to match his outfit.
However, fans did not like his sartorial choices much, as they took to the comment section to express their displeasure.
"F****d"
"A desperate attempt to get Tiger to call him for Sunday Red sponsorship possibilities," one fan commented.
"looks like he’s in a wednesday night bowling league" another wrote.
"He’s a clown show. Why bother wasting airtime on him at all," said a user.
Fans also drew similarities between Garcia's attire and gear seen in NASCAR or F1 events.
"Nascar Pit Crew or local GoCart track operator" one fan said.
"He looks like he's an F1 crew chief" another added.
Another fan mentioned his Spanish colors-themed Masters outfit this year that many had felt was similar to Ronald McDonald, the mascot for the popular fast food chain.
"Why does he keep insisting on looking like Ronald McDonald" a fan wondered.
Although Mickelson and Garcia are competing in the Major championship, both of them seem to have had a tough time so far.
How did Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia perform in the opening round of the PGA Championship?
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson had a disappointing start to his campaign at the PGA Championship this week. In his opening round, he carded two birdies, seven bogeys, and one double bogey to score 8-over 79 on the 71-par course. Lefty is currently ranked 149th in the ongoing Round 1.
He has won the PGA Championship twice in his career - in 2005 and 2021. Mickelson was 50 years old at the time of his 2021 victory, making him the oldest Major Championship winner in history.
Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia may be his rival on LIV Golf, but the two seem to be sailing in the same boat at Quail Hollow this week. The ace golfer is through 13 holes in his opening round at the time of writing and has hit one birdie and five bogeys so far. He is currently placed at T118 in the ongoing Round 1.
Garcia has never won the PGA Championship before. His best finish at the tournament came in 1999 and 2008 when he finished second behind Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington, respectively.
At the time of writing, Cameron Davis is leading the standings in Round 1.