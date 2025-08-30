The second round of this year's FM Championship saw Sei Young Kim take a three-shot lead with her 14-under-par total. She is closely followed by Miranda Wang on solo second place and Rose Zhang on solo third place of the leaderboard.
Sei Young Kim will tee off around 2.37 pm (local time) for the third round of the 2025 FM Championship. For Saturday's round, the LPGA Tour pro is paired up with Wang and Zhang. The tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, USA, will witness Saki Baba, Gaby Lopez and Polly Mack start the game from the 1st tee on 12.25 pm (local time).
The third round of the FM Championship will also witness Lauren Morris, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Ingrid Lindblad tee off at 12.25 pm (local time) from tee 10. The group from tee 1 will be closely followed by the group of A Lim Kim, Megan Khang, and Jeongeun Lee. They will tee off for the 2025 FM Championship Round 3 around 12.36 pm (local time).
In the same time slot, Soo Bin Joo, Julia Lopez Ramirez, and Sung Hyung Park will tee off from the 10th tee. Amateur golfer Megha Ganne is paired up with Jin Young Ko and Yahui Zhang for the third round. The group will tee off around 1.42 pm (local time).
FM Championship 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored
Here's a detailed look at the FM Championship 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings from Tee 1 (local time):
- 12:25 pm: Saki Baba, Gaby Lopez, Polly Mack
- 12:36 pm: A Lim Kim, Megan Khang, Jeongeun Lee
- 12:47 pm: Brooke Matthews, Lottie Woad, Amanda Doherty
- 12:58 pm: Jin Hee Im, Madison Young, Allisen Corpuz
- 1:09 pm: Brooke M Henderson, Kumkang Park, Bianca Pangdanganan
- 1:20 pm: Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier
- 1:31 pm: Chisato Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Caley McGinty
- 1:42 pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nasa Hataoka, Hye-Jin Choi
- 1:53 pm: Jeongeun Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda
- 2:04 pm: Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Ayaka Furue
- 2:15 pm: Azahara Munoz, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu
- 2:26 pm: Madelene Sagström, Celine Borge, Hannah Green
- 2:37 pm: Sei Young Kim, Miranda Wang, Rose Zhang
The tee times and pairings for the third round of this year's FM Championship from Tee 10 are (local time):
- 12:25 pm: Lauren Morris, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ingrid Lindblad
- 12:36 pm: Soo Bin Joo, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Sung Hyung Park
- 12:47 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Auston Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 12:58 pm: Pornanong Phatlum, Lexi Thompson, Akie Iwai
- 1:09 pm: Jenny Bae, Mirim Lee, Gurleen Kaur
- 1:20 pm: Weiwei Zhang, Angel Yin, Muni He
- 1:31 pm: Nataliya Guseva, Caroline Masson, Jenny Shin
- 1:42 pm: Jin Young Ko, Yahui Zhang, Megha Ganne
- 1:53 pm: Ina Yoon, Cassie Porter, Minami Katsu
- 2:04 pm: Mao Saigo, Gabriela Ruffels, Dewi Weber
- 2:15 pm: Linn Grant, Gemma Dryburgh, Yu Liu
- 2:26 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Lauren Coughlin