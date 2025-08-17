"Glad I didn't fall too far back" - Jon Rahm hopes for 'Sebastian-esque' Sunday to seal LIV Golf Championship

Two-time major champion, Jon Rahm, is one of the top golfers vying for the LIV Golf Individual Championship title this year. After his second round at the event in Indianapolis, he shared his thoughts on his position in the standings, and what it would take to claim the title.

Rahm scored 7-under during his second round in the Club at Chatham Hills, and is still in close contention to win the Individual Championship. When speaking on his performance in the round, he said:

“Yeah. I'm glad I didn't fall too far back.”

The 11-time PGA Tour winner revealed that he doesn’t know what the current scores are. However, he fully expects Joaquin Niemann, who’s at the top of the standings, to have great numbers. He also added that he’ll need to perform as well as Sebastian Munoz in his final round to have a chance at claiming the title.

“I am going to need a Sebastian-esque round to give myself a chance to win and hopefully take it all. If not, I'm going to need a lot of luck in all those possible scenarios. Obviously the higher I finish, the better my odds are,” Rahm added.

Notably, Sebastian Munoz is currently tied for first place on the LIV Golf Indianapolis leaderboard. He shot a phenomenal round of 59 on the first day and scored 67 on the second day.

Although Munoz is at the top of the leaderboard for the event at Indianapolis, he is much lower in the Individual Championship standings and is currently ranked at No. 7. On the other hand, Jon Rahm is at No. 2 in the standings, with 196.16 points.

A few points ahead of Jon Rahm, Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann is ranked at No. 1, with 208.43 points. The former will need to put up a great performance in his final round on Sunday to surpass the latter in the standings.

How did Jon Rahm perform in his second round at LIV Golf Indianapolis?

Jon Rahm at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis - Image Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm had a great second round in The Club at Chatham Hills and went bogey-free on the front nine. He started the day with a birdie on the second hole, followed by four straight birdies from the 4th to the 7th.

The Barrica native shot his only bogey on the par-4 16th hole and fired a total of eight birdies across 18 holes. He carded 7-under in the round, bringing his total score across 36 holes to 11-under.

Jon Rahm is tied for ninth place with Stinger GC's Branden Grace and RangeGoats GC's Bubba Watson. He is five strokes behind Dustin Johnson and Sebastian Munoz, who are tied for the lead with 16-under.

Joaquin Niemann is tied for third place with Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk, and three others.

