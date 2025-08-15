Joaquin Niemann reveals the LIV Golfer who pushes him to be better ahead of Indianapolis showdown

Joaquin Niemann recently spoke up before competing in LIV Golf Indianapolis from August 15, 2025. In the press conference, the Torque GC captain praised one of his fellow LIV golfers for repeatedly pushing him towards improvement. On Friday, Joaco shared how Jon Rahm is one of the greatest competitors he has played against. The Chilean ace said, while talking to the media:&quot;I feel like playing against Jon and playing again. I've been playing with him for probably 60, 70 percent of my pairings this year... he's a great competitor. He's always there. He never gives a shot away.&quot;Joaquin Niemann further acknowledged Rahm for pushing him to be better. According to Joaco, it is the constant urge to defeat the Spaniard professional golfer. Niemann said:&quot;...it's fun to play with someone like that, you know, that pushes you to be better, you know, going to go back home and try to get better and come back here and try to beat him...&quot;Take a look at LIV Golf's post on Instagram about Joaquin Niemann's statement regarding Jon Rahm: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNiemann and Rahm are currently fighting for the top spot of the LIV Golf Individual Rankings. Before the final Individual event takes place at The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana, Joaquin Niemann is sitting on top of the Individual Scoreboard.Joaco has amassed a total 208.43 points with five wins on the Saudi PIF-backed golf league this season. With 196.16 points, Rahm stands on the second spot of the LIV Golf Individual Rankings. The Spaniard has secured 11 top 10s till now, which contain three runner-ups. Despite his rivalry with Niemann, Rahm has never failed to acknowledge the Chilean ace's skills. The Legion XII captain recently talked in detail about Joaco as well.When Jon Rahm admitted that it's fun to play golf with Joaquin NiemannBefore their competition against each other at LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025, Rahm spoke about the rivalry between him and Joaco. He praised Niemann for scoring seven wins over two years of his time at LIV Golf.As quoted by The Golfing Gazette, Rahm said, while talking about Joaquin Niemann:&quot;Not that I would ever think it’s a rivalry or anything like that, but he’s certainly put himself there. Seven wins in two years is spectacular. It’s somebody that’s a lot of fun to play with.&quot;&quot;I think both of us being Spanish speakers, it’s just a little level of comfort that we have, and just admire his game as well...&quot;Niemann has been a standout player at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league since his debut. Although there have been missed cuts in majors and changes in his caddies, Joaco did not fail to showcase his consistency.