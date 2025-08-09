Jon Rahm seeks ‘a bit of fortune’ as Joaquin Niemann struggles at LIV Golf Chicago

Jon Rahm is 37.64 points behind Joaquin Niemann in the race to win the LIV Golf individual championship title for the season. After his first round at Chicago, the Legion XIII captain acknowledged that he needs some good fortune to help him beat Niemann.

Ad

Rahm is currently tied for third with 3-under, going into his second round at LIV Golf Chicago. Meanwhile, it’s not looking good for Niemann, who is tied for 45th position with 3-over.

When asked how Joaquin Niemann’s poor opening round performance was going to affect his game, Jon Rahm said,

“Well, we have two weeks, and I don't think I need to worry too much about what Joaco is doing. I need to win regardless. I need a bit of that fortune of him not having his best… Let's just hope I can be the one with the most amount of points this week.”

Ad

Trending

The Spanish golfer further said Niemann has bounced back from bad first rounds in the past. As such, he wouldn’t be surprised if he recovers and maintains his spot at the top of the individual points list.

Joaquin Niemann could claim the individual championship title if he either wins at Chicago or finishes 2.37 points ahead of Rahm, provided Bryson DeChambeau doesn't win. DeChambeau is currently in third place in the individual standings.

Ad

Although Jon Rahm has had a consistent season, he has not won any tournament in the PIF-funded league this year. He has had top-10 results in 11 starts, with his worst result being a tie for 11th in LIV Golf Dallas.

On the other hand, Niemann has won five tournaments this year but has had inconsistent performances. He has not had a top-10 result beside his five wins, and his worst performance so far is a tie for 33rd, which was in Miami and Riyadh.

Ad

How did Jon Rahm perform in his first round at LIV Golf Chicago?

Jon Rahm started his first round at Bolingbrook Golf Club with an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 first hole. He fired a birdie on his next hole and made a second bogey on the par-4 eighth hole.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner went bogey free on the back nine and fired a total of five birdies across 18 holes. He carded 3-under 68 in the round and is tied for third place with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and two other golfers.

Ad

Meanwhile, one stroke ahead of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have taken the lead with 4-under each.

Here’s a look at Jon Rahm’s scorecard from his first round at LIV Golf Chicago:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More