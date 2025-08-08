"I feel called" - Bryson DeChambeau shares his take on joining the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

Bryson DeChambeau recently made headlines after he joined US President Donald Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. While talking to the press, the two-time US Open winner also opened up about his latest endeavour in life.

President Trump signed an executive order that led to the development of a special council. The LIV golfer also claimed that one other sports personality and DeChambeau had given the idea of this council to the US President.

While talking to the press, The Scientist explained that he felt this was some sort of calling. This feeling, as his words, was quite similar to the calling he experienced for golf when he was 15 years of age. As quoted by Golf.com, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"I felt called to do something really cool in the game of golf, and I’ve had that passion ever since... I have faith, so I believe in something greater than me..."

"...I always listen to what I feel called to do. And every time I’ve succeeded in a certain avenue... Another door opens and I feel called to do that as well..."

Bryson DeChambeau has often been open with his ideas regarding fitness and nutrition. Now, with a broader platform and a much bigger role, the golfer's ideas regarding health will come into play.

The Council of the President Of The United States has some other big names as well. DeChambeau will join hands with the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Tua Tagovailoa, and Paul Levesque (Triple H) among others.

The council also includes former LPGA World No. 1 Nelly Korda, golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, as well as LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam. However, DeChambeau claimed that the full list is not yet set in stone.

Bryson DeChambeau reveals plan to improve overall health of the children of society

Bryson DeChambeau had a long interaction with the press following the announcement of his new role in the social landscape and health sector. The professional golfer talked about his goals and already had a first initiative planned in his mind.

As quoted by Golf.com, DeChambeau wanted to restart the Presidential Fitness Test:

"Reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test and get kids into a curriculum that’s a little more dynamic for today’s health standards. What I mean by that is giving them attainable goals. A lot of the problems that we saw in the past were that the goals were too steep and the athletic kids would always win, right?"

The golfer further claimed that kids who are not comparatively athletic cannot pass through unattainable goals. That is why the council is looking for a goal that involves a "healthier lifestyle". He said:

"...the goal we’re looking for is to give those kids more hope, empower them to be a better person, healthier person, and live a healthier lifestyle."

It is worth noting that apart from his role in the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, DeChambeau will soon be launching a sports complex in Clovis, California, right in his hometown.

