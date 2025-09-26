"Go USA" - Phil Mickelson and wife send heartfelt support to Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup team

The Ryder Cup, one of the biggest showdowns in golf is finally here. Ahead of the tournament, Phil Mickelson and his wife sent a supportive message to Team USA, encouraging them to go and dominate in the tournament.

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is set to kick off on Friday, September 26. The day before the event, Mickelson shared a tweet that read:

“On the Eve of the Ryder Cup, Amy and I are wishing captain Keegan and the entire Team USA 🇺🇸 the best of luck in bringing the cup back home where it belongs! GO USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to playing in the Ryder Cup. He has competed in the prestigious team event 12 times in the past, helping Team US lift the trophy three times.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner made his first Ryder Cup appearance in 1995 under the captaincy of Lanny Wadkins. That year, Team Europe registered their second victory on away soil, defeating Team US 14.5 - 13.5.

Mickelson helped the US win the biennial tournament in 1999, 2008, and 2016. He last competed in the event in 2018, when he made it to the team as Jim Furyk’s captain’s pick.

In 2018, Phil Mickelson was paired with Bryson DeChambeau for the Friday afternoon foursomes. However, they lost to Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren. At the end of the tournament, Europe defeated the US 17.5 - 10.5.

Phil Mickelson sides with golf insider as he calls Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup decision ‘big boy stuff’

Phil Mickelson has voiced his support for Keegan Bradley’s bold call not to name himself as a playing captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The six-time major champion agreed with golf insider Kyle Porter, who praised Bradley for putting the team’s needs ahead of his own.

Porter had shared his thoughts last month on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that Bradley, who has long been passionate about the Ryder Cup, chose not to name himself as a player even though he could. According to Porter, the move could serve as extra motivation for the US squad.

“The most galvanizing scenario possible played out for the U.S. team. The *one guy* who is most obsessed with playing in a Ryder Cup just said, "I'm going to sit it out because I value the team more than my own desires." I don't think (?) that has always been the U.S. attitude,” Kyle Porter wrote.

“Now he has a team that will literally do anything they can to get him a Cup. Big boy stuff from Keegan and an excellent outcome for the U.S.,” he added.

Mickelson responded to Porter’s post with a short but clear endorsement that read:

“Well said 👏🏻.”

Image via Instagram

The 45-time PGA Tour winner also weighed in earlier, comparing Bradley’s leadership to that of the legendary Arnold Palmer. Mickelson praised Bradley as “classy,” noting that stepping aside for the good of the team shows why he was the right person for the captain’s role.

