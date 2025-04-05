Golf insiders predict winners for the four Majors in 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

Golf insiders Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme have listed the golfers they think will win in at least one of the four Majors this year, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the mix. There are four Majors in men's professional golf– The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

Kaufman is an American golfer who turned pro in 2014 and has one PGA Tour win. He claimed the title at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and now runs a sports show called The Smylie Show with his co-host and executive producer, Hulme.

In a recent video on Instagram, Smylie Kaufman predicted that two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg would win the Masters this year. On the other hand, Charlie Hulme predicted that Scottie Scheffler would win the Masters for the third time in his career. Scheffler is yet to secure a win in the three other Majors, but won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. Hulme said:

“I might bet against Scottie in some of these other Majors, I ain’t doing it at Augusta National.”

For the PGA Championship, Kaufman projected that four-time Major Championship winner Rory McIlroy would win the 2025 title, while Hulme predicted that two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas would secure his third career Major title this year.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler appeared on the list again as Kaufman put him down to win The U.S. Open 2025. However, Hulme believes Xander Schauffele has a better chance of claiming the title at Oakmont due to the nature of the course. Hulme said:

“If you’re telling me you have to hit it straight and you have to be a very solid putter on difficult greens, that to me is where I think Xander gets his third Major of his career because of how demanding and exacting Oakmont is going to be.”

Kaufman predicted that LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton’s game is good enough to help him secure an Open Championship win, while Hulme picked Viktor Hovland. Hulme also said that if Tommy Fleetwood wins his first Major at the Open Championship, it would be “pretty unbelievable.”

How many golfers have won all 4 Majors?

In the history of professional men’s golf, only five golfers have won all four Majors in their careers. Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods have all accomplished the feat. Rory McIlroy is just one Masters away from becoming the sixth player to achieve this remarkable feat.

Here’s a list of all the players who have won the Majors and achieved what is known as a Career Grand Slam:

Gene Sarazen

Masters Tournament: 1935

PGA Championship: 1922, 1923, and 1933

U.S. Open: 1922 and 1932

The Open Championship: 1932

Ben Hogan

Masters Tournament: 1951 and 1953

PGA Championship: 1946 and 1948

U.S. Open: 1948, 1950, 1951, and 1953

The Open Championship: 1953

Gary Player

Masters Tournament: 1961, 1974, and 1978

PGA Championship: 1962 and 1972

U.S. Open: 1965

The Open Championship: 1959, 1968 and 1974

Jack Nicklaus

Masters Tournament: 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972,1975 and 1986

PGA Championship: 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980

U.S. Open: 1962, 1967, 1972, and 1980

The Open Championship: 1966, 1970, and 1978

Tiger Woods

Masters Tournament: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019

PGA Championship: 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007

U.S. Open: 2000, 2002, and 2008

The Open Championship: 2000, 2005, and 2006

