Golf legend Phil Mickelson sends 3-word message of support to California Congressman

Phil Mickelson recently took to his social media page to appreciate California Congressman, Kevin Kiley. The golf legend reshared the latter's post on his X account.

Kiley took to X to talk about the Coastal Commission Accountability Act that he introduced on Thursday (March 6). The Act will take away powers from the CA Coastal Commission under the federal law. He wrote:

"The Coastal Commission is simply out-of-control and has veered far from its purpose of protecting the coast. From blocking SpaceX launches to obstructing fire prevention projects, the Commission has repeatedly threatened the safety of Californians and weakened our national defense, while needlessly undercutting innovation and economic progress."

Kevin Kiley mentioned that reining in the Commission has become "urgent" as California currently focuses on rebuilding Los Angeles after the disastrous wildfires faced by the city earlier this year.

Phil Mickelson reshared the post saying:

"Love this guy!"

Mickelson is very vocal about his opinions on social media. He often comments on the political happenings in the country as well.

When Phil Mickelson criticised Fred Couples' comments about Brooks Koepka apparently wanting to join the PGA Tour in a now-deleted post

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

Fred Couples recently made waves after he said that LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka wanted to join the PGA Tour. Koepka is one of the biggest names in the Saudi-backed circuit. Couples said (via KJR 93.3FM):

"I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time. He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson did not like Couples' decision to speak on behalf of Koepka, irrespective of whether the statement was true or not. He hit back at the ace golfer for the move in a now-deleted post on X. Lefty wrote:

"If it's not true he damaged a relationship which he cares about. If it is true he took away Brook's control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred."

Rumors about Brooks Koepka wanting to exit LIV Golf and possibly wanting to return to the PGA Tour had made rounds after the golfer attended a TGL game with his wife and model, Jena Sims, recently. Koepka was later seen talking with the players as well.

Although TGL is not a PGA Tour event, the rules are in alliance with the Tour policy, meaning that LIV Golf players are not allowed to take part in the tournament. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had been dropped after the two jumped ship. So, Koepka attending a game at the SoFi Center was especially surprising, given the circumstances.

