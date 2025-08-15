"Got confusing for the casual fan," - Scottie Scheffler doubles down on his stance on old FedExCup format

Scottie Scheffler has aired his honest thoughts on the new starting format for the upcoming Tour Championship. He's on board with the new format because he believes that it is a true test of golfing abilities, and fans can understand it better.

In the old format, the top 30 players on the FedEx standings teed off at the Tour Championship in a starting-stroke format, giving the top golfers a head start. However, for this year’s tournament, players will all start the tournament at even par.

When speaking on the new format, the World No. 1 golfer said,

“I was pretty adamant that our old format was not the right way to do it. I was a fan of the points format, but it got confusing for the casual fan, I think, when you look at our post season, and I think now it'll be a cool format where you show up next week, everybody is at even and it's time to go chase what you want, and that's the FedExCup.”

Last year, during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler called the old playoffs format "silly," saying,

"I talked about it the last few years, I think it's silly. You can't call it a season-long race and have it come down to one tournament."

This year, he doubled down on his statements, saying that professional golfers are supposed to play good golf “at the right time.” As such, the new format gives them a chance to strategize and play their best when it matters the most.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner is currently ranked at No. 1 on the FedEx Cup playoffs eligibility and points list. Going by the previous format, he would’ve kicked off play at 10-under. However, he will now start the tournament at an even par going by the new format.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the BMW Championship, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 BMW Championship - First Round - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler had a great first round at Caves Valley Club and finished in a solo third place. He kicked off play with two consecutive birdies on the first and second holes and shot a bogey on the par-4 ninth hole.

The 29-year-old golfer shot another bogey on the par-4 10th hole and made even par on his next four holes. He then fired through the rest of his round with two birdies on the 15th and 16th, and closed with a final birdie on the 18th.

When speaking on his performance in the round, Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that he had a “great start” and a “great finish.” However, he said that he had a “meh” performance along the way, likely referring to the two bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes.

Scheffler fired six birdies across 18 holes and carded 4-under 66 at the end of the day. He is four strokes behind Robert MacIntyre, who is in first place with 8-under. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood is in a solo second with 5-under.

