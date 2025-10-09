"Hard to put into words" - Jon Rahm shares emotional message ahead of 2025 Spanish Open

Jon Rahm is getting ready to tee off in the 2025 Spanish Open and will attempt to win the tournament for the fourth time. Ahead of the event, he shared an emotional message expressing how important the game is to him.During a media session before the Spanish Open, Rahm acknowledged that it felt great to return to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid once more. He spoke about how “incredible” it was to win the Ryder Cup and gushed about the upcoming Spanish Open, saying:“Coming to Spain, an event that matters so much to me, hoping to win for the fourth time. Hard to put it into words, right. [It] may not be the biggest event in the world but to me it's one of the biggest.”“I'm looking forward to it. Looking forward to hopefully getting that fourth Spanish Open. And again, hoping to actually just perform well in front of this crowd,” he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Rahm has won the Spanish Open three times and is on a mission to win three more times to make a total of six victories in the event. Should he clinch the title on Sunday, it will put him one Spanish Open title ahead of the golf legend Seve Ballesteros, who has won three.Last year, the Barrika native narrowly missed out on winning his fourth Spanish Open title after losing a playoff to Angel Hidalgo. He scored 14-under 270 across 72 holes and tied with Hidalgo for the lead. The two headed into a playoff and the latter clinched the title after making a birdie on the second extra hole.“We did it!” - Jon Rahm shares heartfelt post following Ryder Cup victoryJon Rahm was part of the 12-man team that led Europe to victory in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Following the iconic win, the 10-time DP World Tour winner shared a picture carousel on Instagram celebrating the victory.The post’s first slide showed a picture of the entire European Ryder Cup team posing with the trophy at Bethpage Black. In another slide, Jon Rahm was captured spraying the crowd with a bottle of champagne as they cheered him on. He wrote in the caption:“I love this team. We did it!lImage via Jon Rahm’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jonrahmTeam Europe beat Team US 15 - 13 in the 45th Ryder Cup. The American players were captained by Keegan Bradley, while the European players were captained by Luke Donald.Jon Rahm has competed in the Ryder Cup four times in his career. He made his debut in the tournament in 2018, when he helped Team Europe defeat Team USA 17.5 - 10.5. He also represented Europe in the event in 2021, 2023, and 2025.