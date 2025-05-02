Has Tiger Woods ever won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has kicked off at TPC Craig Ranch and will run from May 1 - 4. Although 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods is not competing in the tournament this year, he once claimed the title in the 90s.
Woods started playing professional golf in 1996 and is now tied with Sam Snead for the highest number of PGA Tour wins. He has also won 41 events on the European Tour and is a 15-time major championship winner.
One year after turning pro, Tiger Woods competed in the 1997 Byron Nelson (then known as the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic). He won the tournament with 17-under 263, two strokes ahead of the runner-up Lee Rinker. He also won $324,000 from the total prize purse of $1.8 million.
The Byron Nelson was established in 1944, and the golfer with the highest number of wins in the tournament is Tom Watson. He claimed the title in 1975, 1978, 1979, and 1980. Sam Snead has the second-highest number of victories in the tournament and has won it thrice– in 1945, 1957, and 1958.
Let’s take a look at the golfers who won the Byron Nelson over the past 10 years:
- 2024: Taylor Pendrith (-23)
- 2023: Jason Day (-23)
- 2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)
- 2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)
- 2019: Kang Sung-hoon (-23)
- 2018: Aaron Wise (-23)
- 2017: Billy Horschel (-12)
- 2016: Sergio Garcia (-15)
- 2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)
- 2014: Brendon Todd (-14)
What is the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout?
The first-ever Byron Nelson had a total prize purse of $10,000, and the winner won $2,000. Since then, the prize purse has steadily increased.
Last year, golfers who teed off in the tournament competed for a total prize purse of $9.5 million, with $1.710 million going to the champion. This year, the prize purse is the highest ever at $9.9 million, with $1.782 million going to the winner.
Here’s a look at the complete prize money breakdown for the tournament this year:
- Winner: $1.782 million
- 2: $1.079 million
- 3: $683,100
- 4: $485,100
- 5: $405,900
- 6: $358,875
- 7: $334,125
- 8: $309,375
- 9: $289,575
- 10: $269,775
- 11: $249,975
- 12: $230,175
- 13: $210,375
- 14: $190,575
- 15: $180,675
- 16: $170,775
- 17: $160,875
- 18: $150,975
- 19: $141,075
- 20: $131,175
- 21: $121,275
- 22: $111,375
- 23: $103,455
- 24: $95,535
- 25: $87,615
- 26: $79,695
- 27: $76,725
- 28: $73,755
- 29: $70,785
- 30: $67,815
- 31: $64,845
- 32: $61,875
- 33: $58,905
- 34: $56,430
- 35: $53,955
- 36: $51,480
- 37: $49,005
- 38: $47,025
- 39: $45,045
- 40: $43,065
- 41: $41,085
- 42: $39,105
- 43: $37,125
- 44: $35,145
- 45: $33,165
- 46: $31,185
- 47: $29,205
- 48: $27,621
- 49: $26,235
- 50: $25,443
- 51: $24,849
- 52: $24,255
- 53: $23,859
- 54: $23,463
- 55: $23,265
- 56: $23,067
- 57: $22,869
- 58: $22,671
- 59: $22,473
- 60: $22,275
- 61: $22,077
- 62: $21,879
- 63: $21,681
- 64: $21,483
- 65: $21,285
- 66: $21,087
- 67: $20,889
- 68: $20,691
- 69: $20,493
- 70: $20,295