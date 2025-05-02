  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Has Tiger Woods ever won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Has Tiger Woods ever won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified May 02, 2025 23:04 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has kicked off at TPC Craig Ranch and will run from May 1 - 4. Although 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods is not competing in the tournament this year, he once claimed the title in the 90s.

Ad

Woods started playing professional golf in 1996 and is now tied with Sam Snead for the highest number of PGA Tour wins. He has also won 41 events on the European Tour and is a 15-time major championship winner.

One year after turning pro, Tiger Woods competed in the 1997 Byron Nelson (then known as the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic). He won the tournament with 17-under 263, two strokes ahead of the runner-up Lee Rinker. He also won $324,000 from the total prize purse of $1.8 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Byron Nelson was established in 1944, and the golfer with the highest number of wins in the tournament is Tom Watson. He claimed the title in 1975, 1978, 1979, and 1980. Sam Snead has the second-highest number of victories in the tournament and has won it thrice– in 1945, 1957, and 1958.

Let’s take a look at the golfers who won the Byron Nelson over the past 10 years:

  • 2024: Taylor Pendrith (-23)
  • 2023: Jason Day (-23)
  • 2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)
  • 2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)
  • 2019: Kang Sung-hoon (-23)
  • 2018: Aaron Wise (-23)
  • 2017: Billy Horschel (-12)
  • 2016: Sergio Garcia (-15)
  • 2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)
  • 2014: Brendon Todd (-14)
Ad

What is the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout?

Taylor Pendrith poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 edition of the tournament - Source: Imagn
Taylor Pendrith poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 edition of the tournament - Source: Imagn

The first-ever Byron Nelson had a total prize purse of $10,000, and the winner won $2,000. Since then, the prize purse has steadily increased.

Ad

Last year, golfers who teed off in the tournament competed for a total prize purse of $9.5 million, with $1.710 million going to the champion. This year, the prize purse is the highest ever at $9.9 million, with $1.782 million going to the winner.

Here’s a look at the complete prize money breakdown for the tournament this year:

  • Winner: $1.782 million
  • 2: $1.079 million
  • 3: $683,100
  • 4: $485,100
  • 5: $405,900
  • 6: $358,875
  • 7: $334,125
  • 8: $309,375
  • 9: $289,575
  • 10: $269,775
  • 11: $249,975
  • 12: $230,175
  • 13: $210,375
  • 14: $190,575
  • 15: $180,675
  • 16: $170,775
  • 17: $160,875
  • 18: $150,975
  • 19: $141,075
  • 20: $131,175
  • 21: $121,275
  • 22: $111,375
  • 23: $103,455
  • 24: $95,535
  • 25: $87,615
  • 26: $79,695
  • 27: $76,725
  • 28: $73,755
  • 29: $70,785
  • 30: $67,815
  • 31: $64,845
  • 32: $61,875
  • 33: $58,905
  • 34: $56,430
  • 35: $53,955
  • 36: $51,480
  • 37: $49,005
  • 38: $47,025
  • 39: $45,045
  • 40: $43,065
  • 41: $41,085
  • 42: $39,105
  • 43: $37,125
  • 44: $35,145
  • 45: $33,165
  • 46: $31,185
  • 47: $29,205
  • 48: $27,621
  • 49: $26,235
  • 50: $25,443
  • 51: $24,849
  • 52: $24,255
  • 53: $23,859
  • 54: $23,463
  • 55: $23,265
  • 56: $23,067
  • 57: $22,869
  • 58: $22,671
  • 59: $22,473
  • 60: $22,275
  • 61: $22,077
  • 62: $21,879
  • 63: $21,681
  • 64: $21,483
  • 65: $21,285
  • 66: $21,087
  • 67: $20,889
  • 68: $20,691
  • 69: $20,493
  • 70: $20,295
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications