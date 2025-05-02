Has Tiger Woods ever won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has kicked off at TPC Craig Ranch and will run from May 1 - 4. Although 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods is not competing in the tournament this year, he once claimed the title in the 90s.

Woods started playing professional golf in 1996 and is now tied with Sam Snead for the highest number of PGA Tour wins. He has also won 41 events on the European Tour and is a 15-time major championship winner.

One year after turning pro, Tiger Woods competed in the 1997 Byron Nelson (then known as the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic). He won the tournament with 17-under 263, two strokes ahead of the runner-up Lee Rinker. He also won $324,000 from the total prize purse of $1.8 million.

The Byron Nelson was established in 1944, and the golfer with the highest number of wins in the tournament is Tom Watson. He claimed the title in 1975, 1978, 1979, and 1980. Sam Snead has the second-highest number of victories in the tournament and has won it thrice– in 1945, 1957, and 1958.

Let’s take a look at the golfers who won the Byron Nelson over the past 10 years:

2024: Taylor Pendrith (-23)

2023: Jason Day (-23)

2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-26)

2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon (-25)

2019: Kang Sung-hoon (-23)

2018: Aaron Wise (-23)

2017: Billy Horschel (-12)

2016: Sergio Garcia (-15)

2015: Steven Bowditch (-18)

2014: Brendon Todd (-14)

What is the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout?

Taylor Pendrith poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 edition of the tournament - Source: Imagn

The first-ever Byron Nelson had a total prize purse of $10,000, and the winner won $2,000. Since then, the prize purse has steadily increased.

Last year, golfers who teed off in the tournament competed for a total prize purse of $9.5 million, with $1.710 million going to the champion. This year, the prize purse is the highest ever at $9.9 million, with $1.782 million going to the winner.

Here’s a look at the complete prize money breakdown for the tournament this year:

Winner: $1.782 million

2: $1.079 million

3: $683,100

4: $485,100

5: $405,900

6: $358,875

7: $334,125

8: $309,375

9: $289,575

10: $269,775

11: $249,975

12: $230,175

13: $210,375

14: $190,575

15: $180,675

16: $170,775

17: $160,875

18: $150,975

19: $141,075

20: $131,175

21: $121,275

22: $111,375

23: $103,455

24: $95,535

25: $87,615

26: $79,695

27: $76,725

28: $73,755

29: $70,785

30: $67,815

31: $64,845

32: $61,875

33: $58,905

34: $56,430

35: $53,955

36: $51,480

37: $49,005

38: $47,025

39: $45,045

40: $43,065

41: $41,085

42: $39,105

43: $37,125

44: $35,145

45: $33,165

46: $31,185

47: $29,205

48: $27,621

49: $26,235

50: $25,443

51: $24,849

52: $24,255

53: $23,859

54: $23,463

55: $23,265

56: $23,067

57: $22,869

58: $22,671

59: $22,473

60: $22,275

61: $22,077

62: $21,879

63: $21,681

64: $21,483

65: $21,285

66: $21,087

67: $20,889

68: $20,691

69: $20,493

70: $20,295

