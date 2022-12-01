“Have you ever played golf before, Tiger?” – Golfers break into laughter as Tiger Woods fails shot at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major championship winner, recently announced that he would not play at the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis.

Although he is not playing at the event, Woods will be hosting the championship and has participated in the Hero Shot skills competition.

In a small friendly match, Tiger was joined by professional golfers playing at the championship, including Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, and Max Homa.

Golfers competed by shooting a red-and-white bullseye from an elevated teeing area to a small green floating platform in the water near the 18th hole.

With the players having six shots at the ball, Woods missed the first attempt. Although it was not captured on camera, the little laughs in the background said a lot.

Tiger again gathered his confidence and shot another ball, but eventually missed it. His third and fourth shots also landed in the drink.

After his third attempt, Woods let out a gasp and said jokingly:

"I gotta get one on land, don't I?"

As he missed his fourth shot, Fleetwood could no longer take it and burst into laughter, saying:

"Have you ever played golf before, Tiger?"

This made the others laugh at Tiger; even Woods could not control his laughter. His fifth shot was in the air, while the sixth was short enough to reach the target.

Tiger Woods will return to play at The Match

Tiger Woods, the most decorated American golfer, has struggled to regain his form since a lethal car accident in February 2021, in which he injured his right leg.

Woods revealed in one of his interviews that he had almost lost a leg in the accident. After a few surgeries, he returned to the field in July of this year but was again forced to take a break.

Tiger Woods was slated to return to the Hero World Challenge but missed that too after doctors suggested he focus on his health.

In his tweet, the golfer said he hoped to return for upcoming tournaments, including The Match and the PNC Championship.

The Match is scheduled for December 10, when Tiger Woods will join the current World No. 1 golfer, Rory McIlroy, World No. 8 Justin Thomas, and No. 14 Jordan Spieth.

While Woods will be playing his third season of the event, the other three golfers will be making their debuts at the championship.

Tiger Woods is also scheduled to play at the star-studded PNC Championship, which will take place from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Around 20 professional golfers will be playing in the Championship, joined by family members and friends who do not have a PGA Tour card.

Woods, the runner-up in last year's championship, will look forward to clinching the trophy this time. He will play with his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special. I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special.

Nelly Korda will also play in the championship alongside her father, Petr Korda, a retired professional tennis player. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas has also confirmed that he will be playing at the PNC Championship alongside his father.

