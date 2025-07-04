"He'll come back at some point," - Michael Kim believes Max Homa will return to X despite his strong criticism of the app

Earlier this year, Max Homa decided to stay off X indefinitely as he had not been enjoying his time on the app. When speaking on Homa’s decision, Michael Kim said that he thinks the six-time PGA Tour winner is only taking a break and will soon return to the app.

Ad

Over the years, Homa has become a popular social media personality in the world of golf owing to his large audience on X. Inspired by Homa, Kim also started building his audience on the platform. Homa has over 689,000 followers on X while Kim has over 185,000 followers.

During a post-round interview at the 2025 John Deere Classic, an interviewer asked Michael Kim to share his thoughts on Homa’s decision to stay away from X and he said (via ASAP Sports),

Ad

Trending

“I mean, he has a much bigger following than I do so that means he gets way more the bad stuff than I do. I have a feeling that he'll come back at some point, but I think everyone needs a break off social media once in a while. I think it's probably better for his mental health for him to take some time off.”

Ad

Despite Michael Kim’s hope that the six-time PGA Tour winner would return to the platform, it seems as though Max Homa remains firm in his decision. A day before the John Deere Classic kicked off, he called X an “awful” place.

“It has become a safe haven for people who are angry with themselves. It is quite absurd what people -- how comfortable people feel writing awful things. Twitter or X is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch onto how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy.”

Ad

Max Homa admitted that he misses connecting with fans on the platform. However, he’s choosing to connect more with people in person for now.

Michael Kim says he’s “satisfied” with his opening round at the 2025 John Deere Classic

Michael Kim claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic in 2018. Now, seven years later, he has returned in an attempt to win the tournament for a second time.

Ad

The 31-year-old golfer went bogey-free on TPC Deere Run’s back nine and shot his first bogey of the day on the par-4 ninth hole. He fired eight birdies across 18 holes and carded a 7-under 64 at the end of his round.

During his post-round interview, Michael Kim said via ASAP Sports):

“I'm glad I got off to a really nice start. I don't know exactly what I shot in 2018, but I hope I don't need to shoot 27-under. But obviously I'm very happy and satisfied with the first round today.”

Michael Kim is heading into the second round tied for fourth place. He is two strokes behind Doug Ghim, who is in the lead with 9-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More