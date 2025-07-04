“I’m in the honeymoon phase” — Max Homa credits 'little change' for John Deere Classic form rebound

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is making his 17th PGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 John Deere Classic and is off to a strong start. In a post-round interview, he spoke about his newfound form, saying he's still in the honeymoon phase of enjoying it.

Homa has had a turbulent start to the PGA Tour season so far. He has missed the cut in seven events and has had only one top-25 finish. However, he fired through his first round at TPC Deere Run and shot among the top of the leaderboard to tie for second place.

When asked to speak on the state of his game, the Burbank-born golfer shared that he has been working on his sequencing. He just discovered a new swing sequence that works for him and is still reeling in the early moments of the new discovery. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Just my sequencing has been off. Found something to hopefully slow down my legs. Yeah, it's always just been off all season. Hopefully this little change is going to kind of continue to work. But I didn't find it until late yesterday afternoon, so I'm in the early days of it. I think I'm in the honeymoon phase for a little while.”

Homa kicked off his first round at the John Deere Classic with a bogey-free run on the back nine. He fired through four consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 14th holes and shot another birdie on the par-4 18th.

Max Homa almost went bogey-free on TPC Deere Run’s front nine, save for a last-minute bogey on the par-4 ninth hole. He shot a total of nine birdies and one bogey across 18 holes and carded an 8-under 63 at the end of the day. He is tied for second place with Austin Eckroat, while Doug Ghim took an early lead with 9-under 62.

A look at Max Homa’s performance on the PGA Tour this year

Max Homa kicked off the season at The Sentry in Kapalua Resort, where he tied for 26th position after scoring 19-under. Next, he withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 53rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Following his poor performance at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the 34-year-old golfer suffered an unfortunate string of missed cuts in his next five events. He missed the cut in the WM Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, and Valero Texas Open.

Max Homa briefly broke his streak of poor performances and tied for 12th in the Masters Tournament at Augusta. However, right after that, he placed a solo 70th in the RBC Heritage, two spots away from last position.

Homa tied for 30th in the Truist Championship, 60th in the PGA Championship, and 51st in the Memorial Tournament. He missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and Rocket Classic and tied for 54th position in the Travelers Championship.

Should Max Homa claim the title in the 2025 John Deere Classic, it will mark his only win of the season and his first PGA Tour victory since 2023.

