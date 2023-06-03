“He may send him off to LIV!” - Fans react to Jason Day calling 16 at Muirfield Village a ‘stupid hole’ with Jack Nicklaus listening

Jason Day was caught Friday calling the 16th hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dubiln, Ohio, home of the Memorial Tournament, "stupid". But what came as a surprise was that he did it while the living legend of the golf world and designer of the course, Jack Nicklaus, was listening to him live.

It all happened when Day had to save par on the 16th hole from the bunker where he had sent his ball with the first shot. After putting the ball in the hole, he was captured by a "hot mic" camera, visibly upset and pronouncing the words "stupid hole".

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Jason Day calling 16 at Muirfield Village a “stupid hole” with Jack Nicklaus in the booth. Jason Day calling 16 at Muirfield Village a “stupid hole” with Jack Nicklaus in the booth. https://t.co/7pXrfK5I2P

Nicklaus, who was in the broadcast booth at the time, watched it live. Amused by what he heard, the 83-year-old said, "He might be right."

The video showing Day ranting about a hole designed by Nicklaus, with him listening to it all, quickly became popular on social media and has generated quite a few reactions.

Here is some of what users posted on Twitter:

"Day better be careful! As thin skinned as old Hack is he may send him to off to LIV!"

"Jason Day HOT mic on #16. Day: 'Stupid hole.' Jack [Nicklaus]: 'No...I think he might be right'"

"Was hilarious"

"Hence the reason he never plays there...........Doesn't like the course...............I can relate to that............."

"Folks, I call him Jack Biden. The man is too old for the job"

"More whining from another pro golfer who can't handle the challenge. Tedious and so very disappointing"

"Jason Day with a "Stupid hole" on 16 as Jack Nicklaus listens along in the booth"

"Jason Day getting picked up on a tee box hot mic calling one of Jack Nicklaus' holes "stupid" while Jack was live in the booth for the broadcast is hilarious."

"Jason Day calling 15 [16] a "stupid hole" while Jack is being interviewed in the tower... and heard him. May make for an awkward handshake next time they see each other."

Oh my... whoops! Whos's gonna tell Jason Day that Jack Nicklaus was listening in the broadcast tower when he said "Stupid hole." And Jack laughed...funny moment!

Jason Day and the 16th hole at Muirfield Village

Day had two poor rounds at the Memorial Tournament, finishing his performance with an overall score of +4. However, he narrowly missed the cut, as he closed at +3.

The 16th hole was difficult for him, although, curiously, on both days he made par on it. In the first round, his ball narrowly missed the bunker, and in the second round, it did again. Nevertheless, on both days he managed to get out of the bad patch.

His bad fortune was on the first day when he made +4 with five bogeys and only one birdie. On the second day, he managed to improve to finish even, but the damage was already done.

