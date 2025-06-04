"He might be a trendy pick here" – Analyst backs Rickie Fowler to contend in the second half of the season

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler failed to qualify for the 2025 US Open, but qualified for the Open Championship. In a recent episode of The Smylie Show, golf analyst Smylie Kaufman expressed confidence in Fowler, saying his game is in a good place.
Flower has won six PGA Tour events, including the 2019 WM Phoenix Open and the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2018, he placed second in the Masters Tournament and finished T4 in the Open Championship in 2014.
The 36-year-old golfer finished at T7 in the recently concluded Memorial Tournament, which gave him the boost he needed to secure a spot in the Open Championship. When discussing Rickie Fowler’s game with Charlie Hulme, Kaufman said [41:05 onwards]:
“He might be a trendy pick here, coming up in some of these events, depending on what he's going to be playing in. He's already won around this time of the year a couple of years ago at Rocket.”
“You know, if he's playing in any of these other Open events, I'm really looking at Rickie to really contend and win one of these coming up. Obviously, his game seems to be in a really good place,” he added.
So far this season, Rickie Fowler has competed in 13 PGA Tour events. He withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
Before the Memorial Tournament, the Murrieta-born golfer’s best result was from the Truist Championship, where he placed T15. He also competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, finishing at T16 after scoring 5-under 275.
A look at Rickie Fowler’s performance in the 2025 Memorial Tournament
Rickie Fowler’s best result this year was from the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. In his first round, he opened with two bogeys and four birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, an unfortunate double bogey on the par-3 16th threatened his game. He recovered briefly with a birdie on the 17th and closed with another bogey on the 18th.
On Day 2 at Muirfield Village, Fowler struggled on the front nine with one bogey and two double bogeys on the third and the ninth holes. He picked up the pace and went bogey-free on the back nine, carding 73 after shooting four birdies across 18 holes.
On moving day, the American golfer went bogey-free across all 18 holes. At the end of the day, he shot three birdies and carded 69. His final round was riddled with three bogeys and two birdies, bringing his score to 1-under 287.
Rickie Fowler finished the Memorial Tournament nine strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title. He was tied at T7 with Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth, and two other golfers.