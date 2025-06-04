"He might be a trendy pick here" – Analyst backs Rickie Fowler to contend in the second half of the season

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler failed to qualify for the 2025 US Open, but qualified for the Open Championship. In a recent episode of The Smylie Show, golf analyst Smylie Kaufman expressed confidence in Fowler, saying his game is in a good place.

Flower has won six PGA Tour events, including the 2019 WM Phoenix Open and the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2018, he placed second in the Masters Tournament and finished T4 in the Open Championship in 2014.

The 36-year-old golfer finished at T7 in the recently concluded Memorial Tournament, which gave him the boost he needed to secure a spot in the Open Championship. When discussing Rickie Fowler’s game with Charlie Hulme, Kaufman said [41:05 onwards]:

Trending

“He might be a trendy pick here, coming up in some of these events, depending on what he's going to be playing in. He's already won around this time of the year a couple of years ago at Rocket.”

“You know, if he's playing in any of these other Open events, I'm really looking at Rickie to really contend and win one of these coming up. Obviously, his game seems to be in a really good place,” he added.

So far this season, Rickie Fowler has competed in 13 PGA Tour events. He withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Before the Memorial Tournament, the Murrieta-born golfer’s best result was from the Truist Championship, where he placed T15. He also competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, finishing at T16 after scoring 5-under 275.

A look at Rickie Fowler’s performance in the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Rickie Fowler at the 2025 Memorial Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler’s best result this year was from the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. In his first round, he opened with two bogeys and four birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, an unfortunate double bogey on the par-3 16th threatened his game. He recovered briefly with a birdie on the 17th and closed with another bogey on the 18th.

On Day 2 at Muirfield Village, Fowler struggled on the front nine with one bogey and two double bogeys on the third and the ninth holes. He picked up the pace and went bogey-free on the back nine, carding 73 after shooting four birdies across 18 holes.

On moving day, the American golfer went bogey-free across all 18 holes. At the end of the day, he shot three birdies and carded 69. His final round was riddled with three bogeys and two birdies, bringing his score to 1-under 287.

Rickie Fowler finished the Memorial Tournament nine strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title. He was tied at T7 with Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth, and two other golfers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More