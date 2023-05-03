“He’s showed a lot of guts and courage" - Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods' future in the game

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus recently came up with a remark on Tiger Woods' future in golf. Woods, who managed to make the cut at the 2023 Augusta Masters, had to withdraw from the competition due to his niggling ankle injury.

Nicklaus was recently at the Greats of Golf exhibition at the PGA Tour Champions. Before heading to Magnolia Lane, he predicted Woods' mindset after coming out of injury rehabilitation.

"I don't know a whole lot about what he’s been through. He's showed a lot of guts and courage to play and try to be part of what's going on with the way he's been. He's actually swinging pretty well – he just can't walk."

Jack Nicklaus shared that he had a brief chat with Tiger Woods. He said:

"We talk quite a bit. He said, 'I'm really playing well, I'm hitting the ball great, my short game's great, my putting's good. I just can't walk.' And he says, 'If it helps where I can walk, I'm willing to do it.'"

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods share 155 PGA Tour wins, including 33 major wins across each other. The pair reportedly sit together at the Masters Champion Dinner every year.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at The 150th Open (via Getty Images)

Nicklaus was quite confident that Woods would return to competition. He feels the latter would not have gone through surgery if he was not willing to compete. But Nicklaus feels his time is coming to an end sooner or later.

"He wouldn't be having the operations if he wasn't interested in wanting to continue to play. He's a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf. The dedicated young doesn't last very long."

Tiger Woods had ankle surgery recently on April 19. As per speculation, his participation in the upcoming majors in 2023 is very unclear.

Tiger Woods had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure successfully

15-time major champion met with a terrible accident in 2021. Since then, he has had injury scares that have troubled him to compete in various tournaments.

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Augusta Masters before round three due to injury. Soon after the tournament, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to get himself treated for post-traumatic arthritis.

On April 20, 2023, Woods' official Twitter account shared that he has had successful surgery. The post read:

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

The injury was devastating for the legendary golfer. Scientifically, Woods would take at least 12 weeks to recover after the surgery. He might return to competition in the last week of May 2023.

Since the procedure suggests that he will have to take care of his feet and keep the weight off. He may need to wear a boot or cast. He might take longer to recover i.e., he might be available from mid-July.

