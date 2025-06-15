How did Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton & other LIV golfers perform in the US Open 2025, Round 3?

14 LIV golfers teed off at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, and six of them made the cut into the third round. Carlos Ortiz has had the best performance so far and is currently in a solo fifth position on the provisional leaderboard.

The 2025 US Open kicked off on June 12 and will conclude on Sunday, June 5. The initial field featured 156 players, including top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson. Top LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau and 24-time PGA Tour winner Dustin Johnson also teed off in the tournament but failed to make the cut.

Let’s take a closer look at how the six LIV golfers still in the 2025 US Open field performed in their third round.

How LIV Golf players performed in the 2025 US Open, Round 3

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka failed to make the cut in the first two major championships of the year. However, he carded 4-over 74 in his second round at the 2025 US Open and made the cut into the third round.

On day three, Koepka shot four bogeys and one birdie, bringing his total score across 54 holes to 5-over 215. He fell 13 spots down the leaderboard and is currently at T21.

#2 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm won the 2021 US Open with 6-under 278. During his third round at Oakmont this year, he fired two birdies and one bogey on the front nine. Unable to make a birdie on the back nine, he shot two bogeys and a double bogey to card 3-over 73. He is currently tied for 35th position with a total score of 7-over 217.

#3 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton - Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton is chasing his first major championship victory at the 2025 US Open. On moving day, he moved six spots up the leaderboard after carding 2-under 68 in his round. He fired a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, with four birdies and a double bogey on the back nine. This brought his total score to 1-over 211 and placed him at T6.

#4 Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz - Source: Imagn

The 2025 US Open is Carlos Ortiz’s first major championship of the year. On day three at Oakmont Country Club, he fired two birdies and went bogey-free on the front nine. He maintained the momentum with two more birdies on the back nine and closed with a bogey on the 18th. He carded 3-under 67 in his round, bringing his total to par and placing him in fifth position.

#5 Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman - Source: Imagn

In 2022, six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman tied for 14th position at the US Open. In the 2025 tournament, he carded 2-under 68 in his third round, bringing his total to 4-over 214 and placing him in 11th position.

#6 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed - Source: Imagn

Patrick Reed came third in the Masters Tournament this year and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. During his third round at Oakmont, he shot four bogeys and three birdies to card 1-over 71. He is currently at T39 with a total of 8-over 218.

