How did Charley Hull perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Black Desert Championship?

Charley Hull is making her sixth start of the season at the 2025 Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course. The LPGA Tour event with a prize purse of $3,000,000 started on May 1, 2025 in Utah.
Moving day featured a number of ups and downs for Hull. At the end of Round 3, she stands with a total score of 6-under par 210, which has left her tied for the 44th position on the tournament leaderboard. The two-time LPGA Tour winner ended up maintaining her steady scoring trend. Till now, Hull has ended all three rounds with a total of 2-under par 70.
The LPGA Tour pro opened her Black Desert Championship round 3 with a double bogey on the par-4 hole 1. This set her up for a challenging ride ahead, placing her at 2-over par. However, she was quick to showcase her resilience with birdies on the par-4 hole 4 and par-5 hole 7.
Charley Hull had a bogey-free back nine in this round. She scored two birdies; one on the par-4 hole 11 and another on the concluding hole. With pars on all the remaining holes, the British golfer finished the back nine at 2-under par, bringing her round total to 70.
Charley Hull on what would make it a successful week for her at the Black Desert Championship
Before Charley Hull started her first round at 2025 Black Desert Championship, she sat down for a press conference. There, she talked about different topics like her plans, habits, among other things.
A reporter asked her about what would make Hull's week successful and while replying, she was confident about her performance (around 9:32):
"Just going out there and getting the ball in the hole in the least amount of shots. I feel like my game has been pretty good this season. I actually played quite well last week at the Chevron but I just couldn't get my driver going off the tee."
"But I fixed that and I actually played really well. I actually feel confident coming into this week and just looking forward to go out there and having some fun."
Apart from that, Charley Hull also complemented the nature of the Black Desert Golf Course.
"But I feel like I really like the greens here they're rolling really nice. I said that to my caddy and I like the grass. I think is it bent grass here... I think it's pretty pure. I can't fault the golf course and I like the bunkers as well."
The 2013 LET Rookie Of The Year is still looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour since 2022, when she won the Volunteers of America Classic. If Hull manages to lift this curse at the 2025 Black Desert Championship, it would mark her first victory of this year as well.