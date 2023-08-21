How many FedEx Cup ranking spots did Viktor Hovland jump after the BMW Championship win? FedEx Cup points and position explored

Viktor Hovland registered his fifth win on the PGA Tour with his victory at the 2023 BMW Championship. The win at the Olympia Fields North Course fetched him a whopping $3.6 million paycheck, and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. This resulted in the 25-year-old golfer making a five-place jump on the season rankings from seventh to second position.

Before entering the second playoff event, Hovland had 2,024 points under his belt. After winning the event, he currently has a total of 4,024 points and is 194 points behind World No. 1 and FedEx Cup rankings No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland will now head to Atlanta for the 2023 Tour Championship. The tournament is scheduled at East Lake Golf Course from August 24 and the winner will earn a massive paycheck of $18 million.

How did Viktor Hovland perform at the BMW Championship?

Despite starting slow in the tournament at the Olympia Fields North Course, the 25-year-old Norwegian star golfer managed to secure a two-stroke victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland started his BMW Championship campaign with a 1 under 69 score, carding three birdies and two bogeys. Later on, in the second round on Friday, his score was slightly better after carding 2 under 68, including four birdies and two bogeys.

The Norwegian golfer started his weekend's play on Saturday with a great spectacular eagle on the first hole. By the end of his play, he scored 5 under 65, with one eagle, five birdies, and two bogeys.

Viktor Hovland began his final round's play on Sunday with three strokes behind then joint leaders, Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. But after the end of his 15th hole, he already took the lead over them.

Finally, after the end of the day's play, Hovland carded a 9 under 61, which also happened to be his career best and the course record at Olympia Fields. His fourth-round scorecard included 10 birdies and a single bogey on the seventh hole. Interestingly, out of his 10 birdies, the last seven he scores in the last nine holes of the day.

What did Viktor Hovalnd say about his course record play at the BMW Championship?

The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer after he won his fifth PGA Tour title at Olympia Fields North Course spoke with Amanda Renner of CBS and described his final round's play at the tournament.

The PGA Tour shared the video of the short interview on Twitter, Viktor Hovland shared that this was the best round of golf he ever played. He emphasized the value of the round, especially at the point it came.

"Definitely has to be the best round I've ever played. Given the circumstances, the playoff event, at this golf course, and to finish the way I did in the last nine holes was pretty special," Hovland said.

He was asked if he had in mind to play aggressively since the start of his pay in the final round. He replied that he tried to play according to the situation and didn't plan much beforehand, instead played as per the requirement on a single hole.