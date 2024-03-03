How much did Joaquin Niemann win at LIV Jeddah from the $20,000,000 purse? Winner’s prize money payout explored

The LIV Invitational Jeddah concluded today (March 3) with Joaquin Niemann winning the individual event. The Chilean professional golfer ended his round with a 4-under 66 score. This performance brought his total to 17 under par, placing him four-strokes ahead of Stringer GC players, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Niemann had a decent form straight from round one. He earned eight birdies and one bogey to finish his first round at 7 under par. His second round was a bogey-free one, wherein he earned six birdies to finish the round with 6 under par.

Joaquin Niemann's third round saw him secure five birdies and one bogey to win his second individual event of the 2024 season and earn a whopping amount of $4 million from the $20 million prize purse. His season earnings came to $8,162,000 following that.

How much did each player including Joaquin Niemann win at the 2024 LIV Jeddah?

While Joaquin Niemann earned a whopping amount from his recent win at the LIV Jeddah, other golfers also walked away with their fair amount of shares in the prize pool.

Second-position holders Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel took home $1,875,000 whereas fourth-placed Bryson DeChambeau earned $1,000,000 at the Royal Greens Golf Country Club.

Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 LIV Jeddah:

Winner: Joaquin Niemann - $4,000,000

T2: Louis Oosthuizen - $1,875,000

T2: Charl Schwartzel - $1,875,000

4: Bryson DeChambeau - $1,000,000

5: Jon Rahm - $800,000

T6: Charles Howell III - $508,750

T6: Anirban Lahiri - $508,750

T6: Phil Mickelson - $508,750

T6: Talor Gooch - $508,750

T6: Adrian Meronk - $508,750

T6: Jason Kokrak - $508,750

T12: Brooks Koepka - $350,000

T12: Abraham Ancer - $350,000

14: Matt Jones - $320,000

T15: Carlos Ortiz - $262,143

T15: Sergio Garcia - $262,143

T15: David Puig - $262,143

T15: Dean Burmester - $262,143

T15: Tyrrell Hatton - $262,143

T15: Branden Grace - $262,143

T15: Kevin Na - $262,143

T22: Pat Perez - $203,000

T22: Sebastián Muñoz - $203,000

T22: Cameron Tringale - $203,000

T22: Brendan Steele - $203,000

T22: Lucas Herbert - $203,000

T27: Danny Lee - $182,500

T27: Dustin Johnson - $182,500

T29: Sam Horsfield - $172,500

T29: Paul Casey - $172,500

T31: Mito Pereira - $153,750

T31: Henrik Stenson - $153,750

T31: Richard Bland - $153,750

T31: Jinichiro Kozuma - $153,750

T31: Kieran Vincent - $153,750

T31: Jinichiro Kozuma - $153,750

T31: Kieran Vincent- $153,750

T37: Peter Uihlein- $138,750

T37: Thomas Pieters - $138,750

T37: Harold Varner III - $138,750

T37: Patrick Reed - $138,750

T41: Andy Ogletree - $129,375

T41: Cameron Smith - $129,375

T41: Marc Leishman - $129,375

T41: Scott Vincent - $129,375

45: Martin Kaymer - $125,000

T46: Bubba Watson - $123,750

T46: Kalle Samooja - $123,750

T48: Caleb Surratt - $90,000

T48: Eugenio Chacarra - $90,000

50: Lee Westwood - $60,000

51: Ian Poulter - $60,000

52: Hudson Swafford - $50,000

53: Anthony Kim - $50,000

–: Matthew Wolff - $16,500

–: Wade Ormsby - $16,500

Team Prize Money:

1: Crushers GC - $3 million

2: Stinger GC - $1.5 million

3: Smash GC - $500,000.