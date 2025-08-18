How much money did Scottie Scheffler’s stand-in caddie earn from the 2025 BMW Championship outing?

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 18, 2025 17:12 GMT
BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler after winning the BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler recently added another feather to his crown after clinching the 2025 BMW Championship title. His stand-in caddie also ended up winning big from the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The World's Number 1 golfer usually swings with Ted Scott on his side. Only for this tournament, he switched his caddie to Michael Cromie, since Ted had other matters at hand.

Following Scottie Scheffler's amazing title win, Cromie bagged a handsome paycheck worth $360,000. CBS Golf shared the news via a post on their Instagram profile today, along with the moment of celebration following Scheffler's 2025 BMW Championship victory.

Scottie Scheffler did not have any trouble with making the switch as Cromie was effectively supporting the golfer throughout. Cromie is usually Chris Kirk's caddie, who helped the golfer power through to the winner's position in the 2023 Honda Classic and the 2024 Sentry.

Scheffler's 2025 BMW Championship victory was also iconic, considering the way he clinched the title.

Scottie Scheffler was four shots behind Robert MacIntyre. However, Scheffler made considerable progress as the latter faced trouble while playing on the first, second, and fifth holes of the final round.

Scheffler scored a birdie on the par 4 hole 1, secured a par on par 4 hole 2, and scored a birdie on the fifth hole. Before playing the back nine, Scottie Scheffler scored another birdie on par 4 hole 7.

Over the final 9 holes, the World’s Number 1 secured three birdies ( holes 11, 15, and 17). He ultimately finished the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship with 3 under par 67 over the last 18 holes of competition.

When Scottie Scheffler complimented his stand-in caddie, Michael Cromie

Shortly after winning this year's BMW Championship title, the PGA Tour pro faced the reporters in the post-round conference. While talking about his stand-in caddie for this event, Scheffler did not hold back from giving Cromie his flowers.

In his statement about Cromie, Scottie Scheffler said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Cromie was doing a great job. He’s a guy I can trust. He’s one of Ted’s good buddies. I’d just say it’s pretty much as simple as that."
"Cromie is a guy that works hard. He does his prep work, and he was an easy guy for me to trust out there."
While talking about their level of communication, Scheffler assured the media once again that Cromie was great at his job. He said:

"...we did a good job of talking through our shots and staying patient and keep doing the right things even when things were looking a little bit squirrelly there on the back nine"

Cromie himself was a collegiate golfer during his days at the University of Georgia. In 2014, he became an All-SEC and All-American selection. He also ended up winning the North and South Amateur at Pinehurst.

