Not really sure how that's possible": Scottie Scheffler questions pace ruling after being put on clock at the BMW Championship 2025

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is competing in the ongoing BMW Championship. On moving day, he expressed his frustrations about being put on the clock.

On day two at Caves Valley Golf Club, Scheffler’s group was warned about their pace of play and put on the clock. When asked if the pace ruling affected his game on the back nine, the 17-time PGA Tour winner said:

“Yeah. I mean, it's frustrating. I didn't really feel like I did anything to put us behind on time. Bob and I got warned on No. 9, and I felt like we did some pretty good stuff on 9, 10.and 11 and we somehow didn't gain a single second on pace of play. I'm not really sure how that's possible.”

Scottie Scheffler added that he was being punished for a rules decision he doesn’t “totally agree with.” He revealed that he could feel the wind “gusting” on holes 12 and 13. However, he couldn’t do anything about it as he had to go up there and take the shot to avoid being penalized.

The four-time major champion had a good round on the third day of the BMW Championship. He fired two birdies on the front nine, two on the back nine, and one bogey on the par-4 12th hole.

When speaking on his performance, Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that while he did “some good stuff” on the course, he would’ve liked to be “a little sharper” with his irons. He credited himself for staying patient throughout the round and acknowledged that he would’ve loved to make more birdies. Overall, he believes he didn't have a “terrible score” even with how he played.

Schefffler scored 3-under in the round, bringing his total score across 54 holes to 12-under. Although he is in a solo second place, he is four strokes behind Robert MacIntyre, who is in the lead with 16-under.

The World No. 1 golfer would have to play a phenomenal round on Sunday to beat MacIntyre and claim the title.

Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his third round at the BMW Championship:

Round

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

