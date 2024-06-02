How much will the US Women's Open winner’s caddie earn? Reported payout explored

The 2024 US Women's Open is underway at the Lancaster Country Club. Andrea Lee, Wichanee Meechai, and Minjee Lee are the tournament leaders with a score of -5, while Hinako Shibuno is two strokes behind the leaders going into the final round.

The golf course has been daunting throughout the week, with golfers struggling to make birdies and pars. Hence, the role of a caddie becomes imperative as they are the ones who can guide and assist golfers in these challenging conditions this week at the 2024 US Women's Open. So, they deserve some compensation for the same.

However, caddies are independent contractors and have their terms with their respective golfers, with usually the base term being 10% of the prize money for the winner.

Trending

Last year, the winner took home a cheque of $2 million, so it is safe to assume the caddie took home around $200,000. The caddie might have also received a base payment to cover their expenses for the week.

The USGA CEO Mike Whan earlier this week said the 2024 US Women's Open winner will receive $2.4 million, so the winner's caddie might receive around $240,000.

Caddies will even receive a consolation amount even after missing the cut

Apart from the winners, other caddies might get around 5 to 7% of the total amount won by the golfer. The CEO of the USGA also announced in the press conference that the 2024 US Women's Open will have a record-breaking prize money purse of $12 million, and golfers who miss the cut will also receive $10,000.

"As I've said, I think every year that I've been here, we really view making it into this championship as making the cut. If 2,000 were trying to get into 156 slots, they've made it as far as we're concerned,” Whan said.

So everyone, including the caddies who will leave the course after two days, will receive some compensation for competing in the 2024 US Women's Open.

Prize money purse for the 2024 US Women's Open

The 2024 US Women's Open winner will receive $2.4 million. This prize money purse is the highest payout in history, making it a notable occasion for women's golf.

Winner: $2,400,000

2: $1,296,000

3: $781,623

4: $547,932

5: $456,375

6: $404,661

7: $364,818

8: $326,738

9: $295,709

10: $271,615

11: $247,874

12: $229,186

13: $213,555

14: $197,100

15: $182,996

16: $171,243

17: $161,841

18: $152,438

19: $143,036

20: $133,633

21: $125,523

22: $117,414

23: $109,539

24: $102,252

25: $95,905

26: $90,499

27: $86,385

28: $82,742

29: $79,216

30: $75,690

31: $72,164

32: $68,638

33: $65,112

34: $61,939

35: $59,353

36: $56,767

37: $54,299

38: $51,949

39: $49,598

40: $47,247

41: $44,897

42: $42,546

43: $40,195

44: $37,845

45: $35,494

46: $33,379

47: $31,263

48: $29,265

49: $28,090

50: $26,914

51: $26,209

52: $25,621

53: $25,151

54: $24,916

55: $24,681

56: $24,446

57: $24,211

58: $23,976

59: $23,741

60: $23,506

61: $23,271

62: $23,036

63: $22,801

64: $22,566

65: $22,331

66: $22,095

67: $21,860

68: $21,625

69: $21,390

70: $21,155

71: $20,920