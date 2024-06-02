How much will the US Women's Open winner’s caddie earn? Reported payout explored

The 2024 US Women's Open is underway at the Lancaster Country Club. Andrea Lee, Wichanee Meechai, and Minjee Lee are the tournament leaders with a score of -5, while Hinako Shibuno is two strokes behind the leaders going into the final round.
The golf course has been daunting throughout the week, with golfers struggling to make birdies and pars. Hence, the role of a caddie becomes imperative as they are the ones who can guide and assist golfers in these challenging conditions this week at the 2024 US Women's Open. So, they deserve some compensation for the same.
However, caddies are independent contractors and have their terms with their respective golfers, with usually the base term being 10% of the prize money for the winner.
Last year, the winner took home a cheque of $2 million, so it is safe to assume the caddie took home around $200,000. The caddie might have also received a base payment to cover their expenses for the week.
The USGA CEO Mike Whan earlier this week said the 2024 US Women's Open winner will receive $2.4 million, so the winner's caddie might receive around $240,000.
Apart from the winners, other caddies might get around 5 to 7% of the total amount won by the golfer. The CEO of the USGA also announced in the press conference that the 2024 US Women's Open will have a record-breaking prize money purse of $12 million, and golfers who miss the cut will also receive $10,000.
"As I've said, I think every year that I've been here, we really view making it into this championship as making the cut. If 2,000 were trying to get into 156 slots, they've made it as far as we're concerned,” Whan said.
So everyone, including the caddies who will leave the course after two days, will receive some compensation for competing in the 2024 US Women's Open.
Prize money purse for the 2024 US Women's Open
The 2024 US Women's Open winner will receive $2.4 million. This prize money purse is the highest payout in history, making it a notable occasion for women's golf.
Winner: $2,400,000
2: $1,296,000
3: $781,623
4: $547,932
5: $456,375
6: $404,661
7: $364,818
8: $326,738
9: $295,709
10: $271,615
11: $247,874
12: $229,186
13: $213,555
14: $197,100
15: $182,996
16: $171,243
17: $161,841
18: $152,438
19: $143,036
20: $133,633
21: $125,523
22: $117,414
23: $109,539
24: $102,252
25: $95,905
26: $90,499
27: $86,385
28: $82,742
29: $79,216
30: $75,690
31: $72,164
32: $68,638
33: $65,112
34: $61,939
35: $59,353
36: $56,767
37: $54,299
38: $51,949
39: $49,598
40: $47,247
41: $44,897
42: $42,546
43: $40,195
44: $37,845
45: $35,494
46: $33,379
47: $31,263
48: $29,265
49: $28,090
50: $26,914
51: $26,209
52: $25,621
53: $25,151
54: $24,916
55: $24,681
56: $24,446
57: $24,211
58: $23,976
59: $23,741
60: $23,506
61: $23,271
62: $23,036
63: $22,801
64: $22,566
65: $22,331
66: $22,095
67: $21,860
68: $21,625
69: $21,390
70: $21,155
71: $20,920