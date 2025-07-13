How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

The Amundi Evian Championship title continues to remain out of Nelly Korda's grasp as she finished the Major in a six-way tie for 43rd this week. Meanwhile, Grace Kim claimed her maiden Major title on Sunday, July 13, at the Evian Resort Golf Club. Kim defeated Jeeno Thitikul in a two-hole playoff to claim the $1,200,000 prize money and 650 Race to CME Globe Points.

Nelly Korda started the week well, keeping herself in contention to win the Major after she shot a 4-under par 67 in round one to share a tie for seventh. However, things took a turn for the worse in the second and third rounds of the tournament. She slipped to T12 after a couple of bogeys and a double bogey in the second round. Five bogeys and a double bogey cost her, causing Korda to slide down to T44 with a 1-under par score at the end of round three.

In the fourth round of the Amundi Evian Championship, Nelly Korda kept her game steady throughout the day, but failed to get a good finish. She shot an even-par 71 on round four to wrap up the Major with a total 1-under par score of 283. Korda carded two birdies on Holes 1 and 9 in the front nine. Though she started the second nine with a birdie, she ended up bogeying three holes before ending the final round.

Nelly Korda's best outcome at the Evian Championship came in 2022, when she finished at T8. Korda has won two of the five Majors in her career- the Chevron Championship in 2024 and the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. Her best finish remains T2 at the U.S. Women's Open in 2025 and the AIG Women's Open in 2024.

Exploring Nelly Korda's scorecard from Round Four of the Amundi Evian Championship

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 2: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 3: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 4: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 5: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 6: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 7: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 8: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 9: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Total - 33 (-2)

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 12: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 14: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 15: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 16: Par 3 - Bogey 4 (+1)

Hole 17: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 18: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Total - 38 (+2)

Round Four Total - 71 (E)

