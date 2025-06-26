How did Rickie Fowler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Rickie Fowler just finished playing in the first round of the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The PGA Tour professional made his 15th start of the 2025 season in this $9,600,000 event in the USA.
Two years ago, Fowler clinched the Rocket Classic title after he became a father for the first time. This year, he is playing the PGA Tour event against a comparatively stronger field, where Cameron Davis is the defending champion.
Rickie Fowler completed playing the first 18 holes of the 2025 Rocket Classic on Thursday. After completing the first round of this event, the PGA Tour professional finds himself with a Round 1 total of 1 under par 71. While writing, he stands tied for 100th place on the Rocket Classic leaderboard.
On Thursday, Rickie Fowler started his game around 7.40 am EST from the 10th hole alongside Akshay Bhatia and Matt Fitzpatrick. He scored a par on the par-4 10th hole and made consistent pars over the next two holes as well. On par-4 hole 13, Fowler scored the first birdie of the day.
It was followed by a disappointing bogey on the par-5 hole 14. Rickie Fowler then scored back-to-back two birdies on the closing stretch of the back nine, finishing nine holes at 2 under par 34.
Fowler opened the front nine of TPC Detroit with two consecutive birdies on holes 1 and 2, but ended up with a bogey on par-4 hole 3. He then ended up scoring two back-to-back bogeys on par-4 hole 6 and par-5 hole 7.
The six-time PGA Tour winner finished these 9 holes with 1 over par 37 with a par on the concluding hole.
Rickie Fowler's 2025 Rocket Classic Round 1 scorecard explored
Throughout the first 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club, Rickie Fowler scored five birdies and four bogeys. Here's a detailed look at the 36-year-old American pro's first-round scorecard from the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Front Nine:
- par 4 Hole 1 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 2 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 3 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 5 Hole 4 — 5
- par 3 Hole 5 — 3
- par 4 Hole 6 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 5 Hole 7 — 6 ( bogey )
- par 4 Hole 8 — 4
- par 3 Hole 9 — 3
- Front Nine total — 37 (+1)
Back Nine:
- par 4 Hole 10 — 4
- par 3 Hole 11 — 3
- par 4 Hole 12 — 4
- par 4 Hole 13 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 5 Hole 14 — 6 ( bogey )
- par 3 Hole 15 — 3
- par 4 Hole 16 — 4
- par 5 Hole 17 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 18 — 3 ( birdie )
- Back Nine total — 34 (-2)
Total score in Round 1 = 1 under par 71