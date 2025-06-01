How did Rickie Fowler perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

American golfer Rickie Fowler is chasing his seventh PGA Tour title in the ongoing 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. On moving day, he put up a great performance, scoring 3-under and moving 11 spots up the leaderboard.

Fowler claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship after defeating Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points in a playoff. His most recent win on the Tour was in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. If he is able to snag the title at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, it will bring an end to his 23-month PGA Tour winless streak.

On moving day at the Memorial Tournament, Rickie Fowler made even par on his first four holes. He shot his first birdie of the day on the par-5 fifth and another on the par-3 eighth. On the back nine, he made even par on all holes except the 14th, where he shot a birdie.

At the end of his bogey-free round, the 36-year-old scored 3-under 69, bringing his total to 2-under 214 across 54 holes. He climbed to T7, tied with Patrick Cantlay and Shane Lowry.

Here’s a look at Rickie Fowler’s scorecard from his third round at Muirfield Village:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

How did Rickie Fowler perform in his first two rounds at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Rickie Fowler tees off at the 2025 Memorial Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

During his first round at the Memorial Tournament, Rickie Fowler opened with a decent performance on the front nine. He shot a bogey on the first hole but quickly recovered with a birdie on the third and two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh.

On the back nine, the 36-year-old shot a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 12th. He further stumbled on the 16th with a double bogey and another bogey on the 18th. At the end of the round, he made even par and landed at T14.

On day two, the Murrieta-born golfer had a roller-coaster performance. He opened with a bogey on the first and a disastrous double bogey on the third.

Seeming to recover, Rickie Fowler shot a birdie on the fifth and two consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth. However, he landed another crippling double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole.

On the back nine, Fowler picked up the pace and made even par on all holes except the 15th, where he shot a birdie. He finished with a 1-over 73 and fell down the leaderboard to T19.

