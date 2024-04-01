How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the 2024 Houston Open? Performance and finish explored

Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one in the Official World Golf ranking, has narrowly missed out on winning the Texas Children's Houston Open. The 2024 Houston Open concluded on March 31, with Stephan Jaeger from Germany emerging victorious. The German won a total of $1,680,000 after his victory at the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler, 27, was the favorite to win the tournament until Saturday, but eventually finished T2. Scheffler's weak performance cost him another PGA tour title. Had he won, Scheffler would have been the first player to consecutively win three titles on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler managed to secure a birdie with a two-putt from a distance of 20 feet on the 16th hole, a par-5. However, he couldn't repeat his performance on the 17th hole from a distance of 12 feet, missing a birdie. Scheffler's 5-foot birdie could force the game into a playoff. The miss automatically made him the runner-up and Jaeger emerged as the winner.

Stephan Jaeger, who is originally from Munich, Germany, shifted to Tennessee to pursue his passion for golf. The win at the Houston Open has earned him a spot at the Masters. He achieved the breakthrough after a record 135 attempts in the PGA Tour.

Jaeger's victory came with a remarkable finish of nine successive pars, culminating in a 3-under 67. Along with the Masters, Jaeger has secured participation in the remaining quartet of $20 million signature events, slated for the ongoing season.

Scottie Scheffler was among the five tied for the lead on Sunday

Scottie Scheffler was in contention with Alejandro Tosti, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry, and Taylor Moore on the final day of the tournament, a record on the tour since 2009.

Stephan Jaeger of Germany and Scottie Scheffler of the United States wait to putt on the second green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

On missing the 5-foot birdie, Scottie Scheffler said at the press conference:

"I hit two or three really good shots into 18 to give myself a chance and I feel like I made the putt and I looked up and it was breaking off. So a bit disappointing, but Stephan played great this week and he’s a deserving champion."

Scheffler said that he misread the situation but it happens in the game. He said that if he had hit it with more speed, that'd have done the deed though he felt at the time that he had hit a nice putt which just didn't go.

Jaeger was already preparing for the playoffs after missing his 20-foot birdie putt. Jaeger said:

"I expected him to make it, and I’m not mad at him for missing it."

Jaeger, after winning the tournament, appreciated the current world number one Scottie Scheffler. The German said:

"I couldn't have dreamed up a better week. Playing Scottie last couple days, he's been on a tear, so to kind of slay the dragon a little bit this week was amazing. He’s such a good dude, such a good player, I was just happy to play with him a couple days."

The tournament was the last opportunity for players to break into the top-50 rankings and secure an invitation to the Masters. Only Byeong Hun An and Stephen Jaeger have been added to the prestigious lineup.