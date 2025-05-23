How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge, round 1?

Scottie Scheffler is chasing his 16th PGA Tour title at the ongoing 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished his first round with two under, narrowly making it into the top-20 position.

Scheffler, currently ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world, is a New Jersey native who started playing professional golf in 2018. His 15 PGA Tour titles include victories in the WM Phoenix Open, the Masters Tournament, and the Players Championship. A three-time major championship winner, his latest title victory was at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he clinched the title with 11-under 273.

During his first round at the Colonial Country Club, Scottie Scheffler opened with a sensational eagle on his first hole and followed it up with a birdie on the second and a bogey on the third. He maintained even par for the rest of the back nine and made one more birdie on the 11th and another bogey on the 16th.

The World No. 1 carded two-under 68 across his first 18 holes and landed at T20. He is currently tied with Ricky Castillo, Harry Higgs, and 11 other golfers.

Notably, American golfer John Pak took the lead following the conclusion of the Charles Schwab Challenge, round one. He scored seven-under 63 after 18 holes and shot straight to the top of the leaderboard. Three strokes behind Pak, Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, and J.T. Poston are tied for T2 with six other golfers.

Here’s a quick look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his first round at the Colonial Country Club:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 5) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Scottie Scheffler admits he had a “challenging day” at the Charles Schwab Challenge, round 1

Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round - Image Source: Imagn

Following his T20 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge opening round, Scottie Scheffler told the press his ball didn’t hit the fairway as much as he’d like. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah. I mean, it was a challenging day. I didn't hit the ball in the fairway a lot. Around this golf course you have to be in the fairway. I did a good job of posting a score, and hopefully I get out tomorrow in some softer conditions and take advantage of that.”

However, Scheffler also added that he was feeling quite good about his swing and expressed optimism with the hope of performing better on day two.

