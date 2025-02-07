How did Tiger Woods qualify for the Genesis Invitational? Eligibility explored

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to begin on February 13. Tiger Woods will be attending the event, not just as a host, but also as a competitor. He is eligible to compete in the PGA Tour signature event due to a newly introduced sponsor exemption rule.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule. The esteemed event which is organized annually at the Riviera Country Club will have a venue change this year and will be hosted at Torrey Pines. The last-minute change of venue is due to the damages caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

According to the PGA Tour’s eligibility criteria, the top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup standings (through the Tour Championship) are qualified to play in a signature event. The top 10 players in the current FedExCup standings and the current year’s PGA Tour tournament winners are also eligible to compete.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, there are sponsor exemptions that also allow certain players to participate. Each event has four sponsor exemptions that can be extended to PGA Tour members only.

This year, the four sponsor exemptions for the Genesis Invitational are Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. However, according to a newly introduced exemption rule in 2025, there is one additional sponsor exemption for players with at least 80 PGA Tour wins. Therefore, Tiger Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins, is qualified to compete in the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Woods’ participation in the upcoming signature event will mark his first PGA Tour start of 2025. This will also be the legendary golfer’s first public appearance after losing his mother, Kultida Woods a few days ago.

The 49-year-old American professional golfer underwent back surgery last September. As a result, he only played in a handful of tournaments as the year wrapped up. Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods came second in the PNC Championship in December 2024. The PGA Tour player has also competed in two TGL games this year.

2025 Genesis Invitational prize money

This year, The Genesis Invitational has a total prize money of $20 million. The winner of the tournament will go home with $4 million.

Last year, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament with a final score of 17-under par. It was his 9th PGA Tour victory, and he went home with $4 million for winning it.

This year, Tiger Woods will be competing against other top players such as Rory McIlroy, Harris English, Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, and Ludvig Aberg among others. The Genesis Invitational is one of the few events Tiger Woods has never won before. The challenge will be huge for Woods, considering he has recently suffered an irreparable setback.

