"Hypocrisy is loud & real" - Anthony Kim accuses 1-time Super Bowl winner of 'racebaiting' in Robert Griffin III feud

Anthony Kim recently called out a one-time Super Bowl winner for reportedly bringing in race between a feud and showcasing double standards. The LIV Golfer shared a post on X (previously Twitter), which held up a conversation between the two.

Kim recently called out Brittany Griner for her alleged racial slurs directed towards Caitlin Clark during a WNBA game. Anthony Kim then shared a heated exchange between him and Ryan Clark, where the ESPN analyst labelled the golfer as "one of them". The LIV Golfer was quick to remind Ryan about the time when he had to apologize to Robert Griffin III due to his controversial comments.

In his post, Kim further questioned the 1-time Super Bowl winner of his selective sensitivity and double standards, as he was the one to bring race into the conversation during his feud with Griffin. Here is a look at what Anthony Kim wrote while sharing a screenshot of his exchanges with Ryan:

"The hypocrisy is loud & real @Realrclark25. Not every1 agrees w each other but people R allowed 2 say their opinions even if it doesn’t align w urs. U were racebaiting & didn’t like the blowback(pause) Imagine if I called u 1 of them like u did me? Happy Memorial Day GOD BLESS"

Anthony Kim's post refers to the time when Griffin called out Reese's alleged resentment during the WNBA rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, Ryan, in his podcast, and commented that RGIII's interracial marriage made him spread stereotypes against black women. However, in face of extreme backlash and Griffin's strong stand, Ryan apologised to RGIII and his wife.

Anthony Kim has a strong history of voicing out his opinions on social media. His post clearly addressed a double standard that the ESPN Analyst's conversations had. Its worth noting that Ryan also came under fire for alleged racebaiting commentary during an NFL game.

When Anthony Kim called out WNBA star for alleged controversial comments

Before his exchange with Ryan Clark, Kim called out Brittany Griner for her behaviour towards Caitlin Clark. Although no audio track could be heard, a clip went viral where Griner could be seen reportedly hurling abuse towards the Indiana Fever guard.

Anthony Kim's post came shortly after political analyst Riley Gaines claimed that Griner commented on Clark's race and called her 'trash'. In his jibe, Kim called out the WNBA star's reportedly racist remarks, despite having impressive stats than the DeMarcus cousins.

"U better not say @brittneygriner did anything wrong or either U will be the 1 that is called racist or it’s Ai. She not even elite @wnba on @espn but u gonna beat an insanely talented @boogiecousins 1 V 1?😂

The three time PGA Tour winner's honest takes on different matters extend beyond his sport. Till now, Kim has shown interest in soccer and basketball other than golf.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More