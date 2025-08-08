"I was born to do this" - Paige Spiranac shows off her goofy commentary skills in latest video

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:25 GMT
Paige Spiranac - Image Source: Imagn

Paige Spiranac recently hosted a match tournament for the high stakes par-3 Grass League. She shared a short clip on X, showing some hilarious moments from her on-course commentary.

Spiranac wore a red and grey striped dress in the video. She made jokes about the wind and commented on the method a player used to read the greens. The video's caption read,

“I was born to do this tbh lol.”

She also wrote in the video,

“I think I’ve found my calling of being a golf commentator.”

At one point, the golf influencer felt a bug on her shoulder. She winced and tried to throw it off by moving around. Laughing, she looked at the camera and joked about handling the situation "quite well."

Earlier on, Paige Spiranac shared a video on X informing her followers that the Grass League match was live on YouTube. The tournament featured a 2v2 scramble stroke play between the Phoenix United and San Diego Munis teams, with $5,000 up for grabs. There was also a $1000 prize for any golfer who made a hole-in-one during the tournament.

Earlier this year, Spiranac announced that she was joining the upstart league’s front office. She also took up several roles in the league’s brand development, digital marketing, and brand engagement.

When speaking on why she decided to join Grass League, the former pro golfer said that she was passionate about nurturing talent and the league gave her the opportunity to do so. She added that there are many talented players and future golf personalities playing in the Grass League. Therefore, she aspires to get the league “out there” and make it a household name.

Paige Spiranac attempts the Happy Gilmore swing to ‘honor’ the movie

Paige Spiranac was one of the many golf stars who made cameo appearances in the newly released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. After the movie was released, the shared a video of herself trying the popular Happy Gilmore swing on the course.

Spiranac wore an all-black outfit to try the swing. In the video, she was captured using a running approach to hit the ball into the air.

The video was captioned,

“In honor of Happy Gilmore 2!”
Paige Spiranac’s tweet on X _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

The golf influencer also shared a picture of herself on the movie set, writing that she had the "coolest experience ever." She was captured sitting in a chair while smiling at the cameras.

Paige Spiranac’s tweet _ Image Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

Paige Spiranac played the role of Wendy, an attendant at Dick’s Sporting Goods, who helps the lead character practice his game using a golf simulator.

Besides Spiranac, several other big names in golf also made it to the movie, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, and Bryson DeChambeau.

