“I’d give myself a D”: Nelly Korda talks about her game post-round after an impressive day at the Women’s Open Championship

After completing the third round of play, current World No. 1 Nelly Korda spoke about her spectacular play in the Women's Open Championship. She scored 3 under 69 to jump to the T9 rank on the leaderboard.
While speaking in the post-round interview, Korda shared her thoughts on her impressive third round. Although she appreciated her 'tee to green' play, she wasn't satisfied much with her pitting.
"Tee to Green, really well! For putting, I'd give myself a D. It was, I started off pretty well and on the back of 9th, I started making more mistakes with short stick. But, overall, I would say I moved up on a moving day. Conditions were tough and I'll take that," she said.
The interview was shared by Nellylegion's Twitter handle. To watch the video, click here.
Later on, when Nelly Korda was asked about her eagle shot on the 11th hole, she replied that she was lucky to have 'flagstick' there.
"I had really good off the tee, and a really nice 7 wood in there. Greens [are] just so fast, and it just ran through the green. My chip was kind of sitting down. And, I knew that it is not gonna release much on the green. So I tried to be a little bit of aggressive. Thankfully the flagstick stopped it," she added.
Overall, Nelly Korda shot five birdies, four bogeys, and an absolute stellar eagle on the 11th hole.
When will Nelly Korda tee off in the Women’s Open Championship on Sunday?
The current World No. 1 golfer is paired with Amy Yang for Sunday's round of the event at Walton Heath Old Course. They will tee off at 13:40 pm ET.
Following are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the Women’s Open Championship (All times in ET):
- 07:55 am - Haruka Kawasaki
- 08:05 am - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Eun Hee Ji
- 08:15 am - Mao Saigo, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)
- 08:25 am - Angela Stanford, Danielle Kang
- 08:35 am - In Gee Chun, Xiyu Janet Lin
- 08:45 am - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Kylie Henry
- 08:55 am - Caroline Hedwall, Georgia Hall
- 09:10 am - Ryann O'Toole, Morgane Metraux
- 09:20 am - Mina Harigae, Celine Boutier
- 09:30 am - Charlotte Heath (a), Alice Hewson
- 09:40 am - Lindy Duncan, Miyu Yamashita
- 09:50 am - Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
- 10:00 am - Na Rin An, Kokona Sakurai
- 10:15 am - Leona Maguire, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:25 am - Maja Stark, Wei-ling Tsu
- 10:35 am - Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindsey Weaver
- 10:45 am - Jaravee Boonchant, Yu Liu
- 10:55 am - Grace Kim, Ruoning Yin
- 11:05 am - Nicole Broch Estrup, Hyejin Choi
- 11:20 am - Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar
- 11:30 am - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok
- 11:40 am - Minjee Lee, Emily Pedersen
- 11:50 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Johanna Gustavsson
- 12:00 pm - Cara Gainer, Gaby Lopez
- 12:10 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jin Young Ko
- 12:25 pm - Megan Khang, Yuna Nishimura
- 12:35 pm - Jenny Shin, Olivia Cowan
- 12:45 pm - Alim Kim, Stephanie Meadow
- 12:55 pm - Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai
- 13:05 pm - Atthaya Thitikul, Jeongeun Lee
- 13:15 pm - Minami Katsu, Alison Lee
- 13:30 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Perrine Delacour
- 13:40 pm - Nelly Korda, Amy Yang
- 13:50 pm - Andrea Lee, Jiya Shin
- 14:00 pm - Linn Grant, Ally Ewing
- 14:10 pm - Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
- 14:20 pm - Charley Hull, Lilia Vu
