“I’d give myself a D”: Nelly Korda talks about her game post-round after an impressive day at the Women’s Open Championship

After completing the third round of play, current World No. 1 Nelly Korda spoke about her spectacular play in the Women's Open Championship. She scored 3 under 69 to jump to the T9 rank on the leaderboard.

While speaking in the post-round interview, Korda shared her thoughts on her impressive third round. Although she appreciated her 'tee to green' play, she wasn't satisfied much with her pitting.

"Tee to Green, really well! For putting, I'd give myself a D. It was, I started off pretty well and on the back of 9th, I started making more mistakes with short stick. But, overall, I would say I moved up on a moving day. Conditions were tough and I'll take that," she said.

Later on, when Nelly Korda was asked about her eagle shot on the 11th hole, she replied that she was lucky to have 'flagstick' there.

"I had really good off the tee, and a really nice 7 wood in there. Greens [are] just so fast, and it just ran through the green. My chip was kind of sitting down. And, I knew that it is not gonna release much on the green. So I tried to be a little bit of aggressive. Thankfully the flagstick stopped it," she added.

Overall, Nelly Korda shot five birdies, four bogeys, and an absolute stellar eagle on the 11th hole.

When will Nelly Korda tee off in the Women’s Open Championship on Sunday?

The current World No. 1 golfer is paired with Amy Yang for Sunday's round of the event at Walton Heath Old Course. They will tee off at 13:40 pm ET.

Following are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the Women’s Open Championship (All times in ET):

07:55 am - Haruka Kawasaki

08:05 am - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Eun Hee Ji

08:15 am - Mao Saigo, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)

08:25 am - Angela Stanford, Danielle Kang

08:35 am - In Gee Chun, Xiyu Janet Lin

08:45 am - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Kylie Henry

08:55 am - Caroline Hedwall, Georgia Hall

09:10 am - Ryann O'Toole, Morgane Metraux

09:20 am - Mina Harigae, Celine Boutier

09:30 am - Charlotte Heath (a), Alice Hewson

09:40 am - Lindy Duncan, Miyu Yamashita

09:50 am - Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang

10:00 am - Na Rin An, Kokona Sakurai

10:15 am - Leona Maguire, Yuri Yoshida

10:25 am - Maja Stark, Wei-ling Tsu

10:35 am - Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindsey Weaver

10:45 am - Jaravee Boonchant, Yu Liu

10:55 am - Grace Kim, Ruoning Yin

11:05 am - Nicole Broch Estrup, Hyejin Choi

11:20 am - Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar

11:30 am - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok

11:40 am - Minjee Lee, Emily Pedersen

11:50 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Johanna Gustavsson

12:00 pm - Cara Gainer, Gaby Lopez

12:10 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jin Young Ko

12:25 pm - Megan Khang, Yuna Nishimura

12:35 pm - Jenny Shin, Olivia Cowan

12:45 pm - Alim Kim, Stephanie Meadow

12:55 pm - Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai

13:05 pm - Atthaya Thitikul, Jeongeun Lee

13:15 pm - Minami Katsu, Alison Lee

13:30 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Perrine Delacour

13:40 pm - Nelly Korda, Amy Yang

13:50 pm - Andrea Lee, Jiya Shin

14:00 pm - Linn Grant, Ally Ewing

14:10 pm - Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin

14:20 pm - Charley Hull, Lilia Vu

