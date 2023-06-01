“I feel like I get to help a lot of people now” - LIV Golf empowers Harold Varner III with green energy for a sustainable future

Harold Varner III won the recently concluded LIV Golf DC. He had a sensational outing at the Trump National Golf Club. The American earned a massive $4 million paycheck and is hoping to do good for many people now.

Last Sunday (May 28), when Varner III won the DC tournament by a margin of one stroke over Branden Grace, he spoke about his plans and where he will use the money he earned.

"I feel like I get to help a lot of people now. That's what kills me sometimes. It costs a lot of money to help a lot of people. The greatest thing you can do is go do what's right," Varner III said.

Harold Varner III is a big spokesperson for black people. The American golfer grew up in not so good financial background and feels he should help the youth after he has earned financial stability.

Harold Varner III with the LIV Golf DC Trophy (via Getty Images)

He has athlete idols such as Jim Brown and Charlie Sifford, who had been a massive black power spokesperson.

Sifford, who is also the first African-American to earn a PGA Tour card, started a company to help black people grow their businesses called Black Economic Union.

"I'm very interested in Black power. But I'm even more interested in green power because green power will give you Black power,” Sifford said at that time.

Harold Varner III is interested in 'green energy' for a sustainable future. He is using Charlie Sifford's foundation to help black youths.

He joined the LIV Golf last year and had been quite silent on his motive for association with the league. He spoke with the Washington Post and slammed some of his fellow LIV golfer's claims for growing the game.

"They’re full of [email protected]#t; they’re growing their pockets. I tell them all the time, all of them: ‘You didn’t come here to f... grow the f... game," Varner III said.

"Money doesn't make you happy" - Harold Varner III speaks on his switch to LIV Golf

Last year when Varner III joined the Saudi-backed league, he himself got embroiled in several controversies. He gave an interview to the Washington Post in April 2023 and confirmed his move as a financial reason.

Harold Varner III has a very humble background, where his father and grandfather used to work hard to earn bread and butter for the family. He started golf at an early age and due to hardships, he had to play with cheap equipment, poor shoes, and mismatched clubs.

"Everyone says money doesn’t make you happy. It doesn’t. It hasn’t made me happy. It’s made me capable," he said in this regard.

Speaking on the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf, Varner III had a very straightforward stance. He was clear that he is not into 'winning trophies.' All he wants to do is earn money for his family and his people. His ideologies lie the same as Jim Brown and he feels he has to work for empowering black people.

"My job is to make people have the opportunity to do the things they want to do in life. In 10 years, you ain't going to know who won this tournament. I can't tell you who won Augusta last year. So you know what they’re going to remember? They're going to remember how you helped someone; how you made someone feel," he added.

Harold Varner III has accepted the fact that he may not be able to compete in any major in his career. But his ideologies had been simple and straightforward that he has to earn for his family.

