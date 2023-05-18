The reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is all set to participate in the PGA Championship 2023.

With his recent performance at different competitions, he is a strong contender to win the second major this season. The Brit's recent victory at the 2023 RBC Heritage made fans and experts believe that he is in top form.

Speaking with the media, Fitzpatrick was asked about how he feels to play in difficult conditions and situations. He replied:

"It's a case of just grinding it out. I hate it when tournaments are 25-, 30-under par to win. I just like it when it's hard and you've got to battle, and par is a good score. I just enjoy it, for whatever reason."

Matt Fitzpatrick also shared his views about the Oak Hill County Club's golf course, saying:

"It's just a brute of a golf course. There are so many tough golf holes where you have to hit good shots. The great thing about it is it's a proper test. You've got to play good golf."

However, the 2023 RBC Heritage champion is quite confident of presenting a strong contention to win his first PGA Championship title despite the golf course being tough.

He stated:

"My game feels in good shape. I just think this golf course is going to be tough. You have to do every single thing well. You can't get away with anything."

Matt Fitzpatrick explains what helped him win the 2022 U.S. Open

During the media interaction, Fitzpatrick was asked what had actually helped him win his first major tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick had a great campaign at the 2022 PGA Championship. Although he could not win the title, he wasn't too far from it.

The Brit remembered that during the tournament, everyone around felt he was playing a "bit too fast."

"I think I learned a lot from that. That final round there was a lot of talk about me playing a little bit too fast, looking a bit rushed."

Despite ending his 2022 PGA Championship at the tied fifth position, he did not have time to reflect on his performance due to extensive competitions scheduled. He said:

"At the time you don't see that and I only really had like a week afterwards before I was playing the next run of tournaments, so I didn't get much time to reflect on it."

The 122nd U.S. Open Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick (via Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick emphasized that before the last round of the 2022 U.S. Open, he knew what he had to do to win his first major. He stated:

"But then when the time came Sunday of U.S. Open, I felt like I knew exactly what to do - just do the opposite of what I was doing at the PGA."

Fitzpatrick felt that the confidence that he had in himself was the biggest thing in his victory, saying:

"Just the confidence that I can do it, I think being the biggest thing. That week my game was the best it has ever been.

Matt Fitzpatrick concluded by saying that if he can play as he did in the 2022 U.S. Open, then he can get his performance better. He elaborated:

"Statistically I didn't even putt that well that week, so it's kind of a case of if I can play the same way again and putt as well as I know I can, then that's also another level that I can add to my performance."

Matt Fitzpatrick will tee off at 8:33 a.m with reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm and LIV golfer Cameron Smith in the 2023 PGA Championship.

