"I know what it takes" – Chris Gotterup backs himself for Genesis Scottish Open glory ahead of Sunday showdown

Chris Gotterup is chasing his second PGA Tour title at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and is in contention to win. Ahead of the final round, he expressed confidence in his abilities, saying that he knows what it takes to win.

Gotterup finished his third round at The Renaissance Club at even par, bringing his total score to 11-under 199 after 54 holes. He is now tied with Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy for first place and will need to perform spectacularly in the final round on Sunday to claim the title.

During a post-round interview, the 25-year-old golfer said that he is up to the challenge. (Via ASAP Sports)

“I mean, I know what I'm capable of. I've won before. Obviously [it was a] different tournament. But I won in college and I've won before. So I know what it takes. It's going to take a good round for sure, and I'm going to go give it my best.”

Chris Gotterup charged into moving day at the Genesis Scottish Open at the top of the leaderboard with 11-under. He shot an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 second hole and two consecutive birdies on the fifth and the sixth.

The one-time PGA Tour winner made an even par on his first four holes on the back nine and shot another bogey on the par-3 14th. He maintained his position on the leaderboard with 11-under after being unable to shoot a birdie on the back nine.

After his round, Chris Gotterup admitted that it was not an easy day on the course and he was “bummed” with his finish. Despite that, he is looking forward to bouncing back in the final round and is happy to have put himself in a “good spot” ahead of the final showdown.

A look at Chris Gotterup’s performance on the PGA Tour this season

Chris Gotterup turned pro in 2022 and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic by a six-stroke margin ahead of the runner-up. He has made 22 PGA Tour starts this season and has yet to finish in a top-10 spot.

Gotterup kicked off the season with a T46 finish at the Sentry. Following that, he suffered a string of missed cuts in several notable tournaments including the Sony Open, the Mexico Open, and the Players Championship.

The Maryland-born golfer’s best result so far this season is T12, which was in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He tied for 13th in the Myrtle Beach Classic and 15th in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

So far this season, Chris Gotterup has had nine top-25 finishes and has made the cut in 13 events. Should he claim the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open title, it would be his second PGA Tour title and first win of the season.

