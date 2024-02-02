“I’m 46” “You’re retired” – NFL superstars Tom Brady and Josh Allen engage in friendly banter discussing their handicaps at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady and Josh Allen are among the amateur celebrity golfers competing at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The two NFL superstars engaged in some lighthearted banter on the golf course after the tournament's opening round on Thursday, February 1.

Brady and Allen joked about their respective golf handicaps and had some good laughs. The duo were filmed talking about their handicaps in a video that was recently uploaded by the PGA Tour on their X (former Twitter).

Brady, who was shocked to know Allen's handicap, said, "Nine? You're 27 years old."

Allen responded, "You're retired."

Brady replied, "I'm 46. I need more strokes."

You can view their conversation below:

Tom Brady has a golf handicap of eight, while Josh Allen's handicap is nine.

Brady joined the tournament with his long-time friend Keegan Bradley, while Allen teamed up with Keith Mitchell for the first two rounds of the PGA Tour event.

The first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament concluded on Thursday. Thomas Detry and Rich Petit topped the Pro-Am leaderboard in a two-way tie with Patrick Cantlay and his teammate Egon Durban.

Allen and Mitchell finished in a tie for 51st place with a score of under 3, while Brady and Bradley settled in a tie for 18th place.

Handicaps of amateurs playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Eighty amateur golfers joined the professionals for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament, which is scheduled from February 1 to 4.

Since this is a Signature event, some of the best-ranked PGA Tour pros have been playing this week. Among the amateurs are Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Paul Gasol, and Ryan Smith.

Here is a list of the handicaps of all the amateur golfers playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Jim Kavanaugh – 16

David Kohler – 16

Ron Kruszewski – 16

Condoleezza Rice – 16

Lal Karsanbhai – 16

Joe Ucuzoglu – 16

Chris Kempczinski – 16

James Gorman – 15

Anthony Noto – 13

Heidi Ueberroth – 13

Chuck Robbins – 13

Steve Young – 13

Gregg Lemkau – 13

Jin Roy Ryu – 12

BJ Jenkins – 12

David Solomon – 12

Joe Kernen – 12

Patrick Zalupski – 12

David Grain – 11

David Dorman – 11

Greg Penner – 11

Jerry Tarde – 11

Neal Elattrache – 11

Harris Barton – 11

Greg Johnson – 11

Steve Squeri – 11

George Still – 10

Phillip McCrorie – 10

Sean Mitchell – 10

Nikesh Arora – 10

Pau Gasol – 10

Dermot Desmond – 10

Hank Plain – 10

Jamie Sahara – 10

Jeff McElfresh – 10

Ryan Lance – 9

Jeff Rhodes – 9

Jonathan Vander Ark – 9

Annesley MacFarlane – 9

Egon Durban – 9

Josh Allen – 9

Lee Styslinger III – 9

George Solich – 8

Shantanu Narayen – 8

Todd Penegor – 8

Ping Duan – 8

Jerry Yang – 8

Fred Perpall – 8

Vivek Sankaran – 8

Tom Brady – 8

Andrew Wilson – 8

Geoff Yang – 8

Alex Smith – 8

Herb Allen – 7

Julie Frist – 7

Nate Taylor – 6

Dan Rose – 6

Rick Wurster – 6

Thomas Laffont – 6

Buster Posey – 6

Charlie Allen – 6

Donald Harrison – 6

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – 6

David Gill – 6

Julie Wirth – 5

Josh Kroenke – 5

Ernesto Bertarelli – 4

Stephen Reyes – 4

Aaron Rodgers – 4

Stuart Francis – 4

Doug Mackenzie – 4

Murray Demo – 4

Pat Battle – 4

David Abeles – 3

Ryan Smith – 3

David Hudson – 3

Geoff Couch – 2

Rich Petit – 2

Pascal Grizot – 1

Michael McCarthy – 0