"I'm not afraid to be open" - Billy Horschel on his emotional interview at The Memorial Tournament earlier this year

Billy Horschel has had a tough outing in the 2022-23 season so far. However, after three days of constant efforts, he jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the ongoing Wyndham Championship 2023 before the final round. He is currently locked in tied first position with Lucas Glover at Sedgefield Country Club.

However, in the post-round press conference on Saturday, the seven-time PGA Tour title winner opened up about the emotional interview he gave after his disappointing exit at the Memorial Tournament earlier in June.

In a video clip shared by PGA Tour on Twitter, Billy Horschel revealed that he did not know how he opened up at that particular moment, although, he already spoke about it with his team and family. He said:

"That interview, that moment, as I've talked about a while, it was sort of like a release and I don't fully understand why it happened then and there, because I had shared some of that with my team and my family before leading up to that, but right then and there it just happened."

As for now, Billy Horschel feels that he has been in a better mental condition since opening up to the media. Although the American added that he does not feel afraid of sharing anything in public, the 36-year-old golfer pointed out that he has been performing better since then.

"From that moment I've been in a better head space, the game's been going in the right direction since then, so... Listen, I'm not afraid to be open and share anything with public, I think I've always been that way, I think people understand that about me, So... yeah, it's been a nice upward trend since that moment," Horschel said.

It is pertinent to note that Horschel's exit at the Memorial Tournament 2023 was a major setback for him. He entered the tournament as the defending champion and missed the cut after carding his worst opening round this season, which had a score of 84.

"My confidence is the lowest" - When a tearful Billy Horschel opened up about his mental state during the Memorial Tournament

Golf is a tough game! There are days when a golfer goes on to post a round of 60-65 or maybe some terrible swings that lead him to over 80 scores. It happened with the 14-year pro at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, earlier in June 2023.

After an abysmal opening round of 84, Billy Horschel followed it with a second round of 72 to end up with over 12. This forced the defending Memorial Tournament Champion to face an early exit in the event.

After the terrible outing, he spoke in the post-round press conference and expressed his feelings about having a difficult time at the golf courses. Billy Horschel said:

"It's tough right now. I'm working really hard, trying to do the right things, and the team's doing everything really well. It sucked. Sort of thought I didn't hit it very good in the pro-am and even after the round it wasn't bad. I mean, on video it looks good. Technically it's not that far off."

The seven-time PGA Tour title winner pointed out his own mistakes of taking extra shots at every hole. Horschel added that his confidence had been the lowest in his entire golf career. He said:

"I'm making a big number on every single hole it seems like. I'm struggling every hole. I was taking a lot of extra shots than what we normally would do. So, yeah, my confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career."

Billy Horschel missed the cut nine times in his 21 starts this season. However, at the ongoing Wyndham Championship 2023, he bounced back and is on the top of the leaderboard looking for his eighth win on the PGA Tour.