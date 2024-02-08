“I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time” - Lucas Glover misses tee time, WDs from 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Lucas Glover provided a humorous touch to the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, albeit with a not-so-funny result. Glover was forced to withdraw from the event after violating one of the strictest rules in the world of golf.

Glover lost his tee time in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open and had to withdraw from the event. According to CBS Sports, first alternate Ryo Hisatsune took his place in the field.

After this unfortunate incident, Lucas Golver had this to say to Golf Channel (via CBS Sports):

"I just mis-read my text messages [that listed my tee time]. I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time."

The United States Golf Association (USGA) establishes the following regarding tee time (rule 5.3):

"The player must start at (and not before) their starting time. This means that the player must be ready to play at the starting time and starting point set by the Committee. A starting time set by the Committee is treated as an exact time (for example, 9 am means 9:00:00 am, not any time until 9:01 am)."

The same rule establishes a five-minute grace period for a player who misses his tee time. If the player is ready to tee off within five minutes after his tee time, he receives two penalty strokes, but may start his round.

However, if the player is not ready to tee off after five minutes, he loses his tee time and is disqualified.

How has Lucas Glover fared on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale?

Lucas Glover has played the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale 15 times during his professional career. He has always done so by participating in the event currently known as the WM Phoenix Open.

Glover has fared very well at Scottsdale, having suffered only three cuts in 15 events. The most recent of these was in the 2019 edition, when he was only able to score 4 over for the first two rounds.

Lucas Glover's best finishes at the Stadium Course were the first two (2006 and 2007), as he finished 20th in both of them. In 2007, he also achieved his personal lowest record for 72 holes at the Phoenix Open (10 under), which he later matched in 2011.

As for his best round, it was the second of the 2021 edition, when he managed to score a 63. However, he finished that edition in T58, since he could not go below 70 in any of the other three rounds.

During his most recent start at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course (2023 WM Phoenix Open), Lucas Glover finished T39, with a score of 3-under 281. There, he carded a first round of 71 and three consecutive rounds of 70.