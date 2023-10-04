"I’m sure Zach is beating himself up right now" - Jim Furyk discusses if American players have any regrets post Ryder Cup loss

With the European Team's 2023 Ryder Cup title victory, Team USA and the Captain are already dealing with the fallout.

Zach Johnson is receiving lots of criticism for his wrong pairing decisions and his picks for the event. However, vice-captain Jim Furyk recently came to the captain's support.

In the most recent episode of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Furyk was asked if he or the captain had any regrets about their Ryder Cup decisions. He quickly admitted that he had no doubts about Johnson's captaincy and that he performed an excellent job.

The 53-year-old PGA Tour veteran said:

"I’m sure Zach’s beating himself up right now, but I’ll tell you what: he did a great job; he was very organized; he had a good plan; we did have a few guys over there that were sick; and we did have a team doctor that had to give out a lot of antibiotics to get these guys feeling a little better."

"I am sure everyone involved……all look back and…think about how we can improve and do better," he added.

Jim Furyk cleared the air on Team USA's Ryder Cup comrades bonding

As Team USA lost the 2023 Ryder Cup tournament after struggling badly in the game, a rumor surfaced, with fans and followers believing that the teammates had disunity among themselves.

However, Furyk has now addressed the issue during a press conference and cleared the air on the same.

At the 2023 PGA Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends press conference (at the Timuquana Country Club), the Team USA vice-captain confessed the squad was in sync and there was no issue of disunity.

"I was in that team room each and every night. Those 12 guys really bonded, really got along. I know we’re disappointed that we didn’t bring the cup back to the United States but I can say and I’ll stand by it, those 12 guys really got along well and supported each other. As captains, we couldn’t have asked for anything more," Furyk said.

There were also speculations about Patrick Cantlay's hatless decision correlated with not being paid for the Ryder Cup event. Furyk even acknowledged that by calling it baseless.

He then disclosed that Cantlay had some hat fit issues and, as a result, he chose not to wear it:

"He (Cantlay) took a lot of beating that day from, whether it was from the media, from the fans about not wearing a hat, the speculation that maybe he didn’t want to wear the American flag, whatever it may be. I think you saw the support from the players."