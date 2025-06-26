"I have to stand up for myself" - Collin Morikawa doubles down after his public outburst at analyst

Collin Morikawa opened up on Thursday (June 27) about his recent tense exchange with Golfweek analyst Alan Schupak during a press conference. The ace golfer had expressed an issue with how he was allegedly portrayed in Schupak's article about his caddy change.

According to Schupak's article, Morikawa had confirmed his split with caddie Joe Greiner to the publication ahead of Wednesday's pro-am round at Rocket Classic. As per reports, the article that has now been "updated with new information" originally quoted Morikawa saying:

"Ask me anything you want in my press conference later, I’m with my pro-am partners now"

The two-time major champion believed the particular quote was misconstrued and could be read "very differently" than what he intended when saying it. After a tense exchange with Schupak over the matter a day before, he shared his side of the story again.

When asked in the press interview why he felt the need to stand up for himself, Morikawa replied that he believed everyone should stand up for themselves and that it was a "trait" that everyone should "learn how to do". He further added that he respected the media and reporters.

"Look, this has happened twice between the same -- between me and Alan [sic.] It hasn't happened between anyone else. A lot of other reporters, media, I respect everyone. This whole idea that I don't do it. I mean, I've looked up how many times I've finished second, it's not once," Morikawa mentioned.

Morikawa mentioned that he needed to "stand up" for himself and not let anyone "throw little jabs" at him. He called the "perception" of him that was floating right now a "little ridiculous".

"You know, I think for me to -- I have to stand up for myself because I'm not going to let someone throw little jabs at me and just make me into someone I'm not because I know who I am and that's all that matters. I know my people, my team, my family know who I am, but this whole perception out there right now is just, it's a little ridiculous," he said.

"Granted, you know, we've seen a few players do it as well, but that's not who I am. I am here for you guys, but it's just, you know, did it one time and so be it," he added.

Earlier this year, Collin Morikawa had parted ways with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac and had begun working with veteran caddie Joe Greiner. However, after five tournaments together, the duo split.

The golfer's former college teammate, KK Limbhasut, will be on his bag for the ongoing Rocket Classic this week.

How did Collin Morikawa play in the opening round of the Rocket Classic?

Collin Morikawa at the Rocket Classic 2025 (Source: Getty)

Collin Morikawa started his campaign at the Rocket Classic this week on a high note.

In his opening round, he recorded one eagle, four birdies, and three bogeys to finish 3-under 69 at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday (June 26). Morikawa is currently ranked T48 in the ongoing Round 1. His eagle came on the par-5 17th hole.

