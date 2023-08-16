“I think about the Ryder Cup every second”: Keegan Bradley hopeful of traveling to Rome ahead of BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley, a former PGA Championship winner, has recently opened up about hoping for a spot on the US Ryder Cup team. He had a terrific 2022–23 season and is currently ranked 11th in the biennial event rankings.

After the practice round in the 2023 BMW Championship on Tuesday, Bradley shared that he thinks he will make it into the Zach Johnson-led side every second for the Rome event.

As quoted by Golf Magic, he said:

"I think about the Ryder Cup every second I'm awake basically. My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I'm playing because it's important to me."

When he was asked about where he wanted to sit after the playoffs in the FedEx Cup rankings, Keegan Bradley replied that all he hoped for was a spot on the Ryder Cup team and nothing more.

He said:

"The one spot I want to be on is that Ryder Cup team. Wherever that is in the FedEx Cup [standings], I'll take it."

Bradley, who had a blistering show in the 2012 Ryder Cup where he finished with a 3-0-1 record, felt that he could be a good partner for a lot of players. All he wants is to don the American jersey and do the best he can.

Keegan Bradley at the 2012 Ryder Cup (via Getty Images)

He added:

"I feel like I could be a good partner to a lot of guys. But it's such a cliché and it's so boring... I have to go out there and just do what I do best and play golf. This is what I do for my life and my job. I've got to be strong out there and try to focus on what's straight ahead of me."

"I'm very proud of where I've gotten" - Keegan Bradley reflects on bouncing back after a rough patch of form in his career

The 37-year-old golfer was once considered a top golfer; however, over the last few years, he has slightly lost his touch. Before this season, his last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2018.

However, Keegan Bradley made a strong comeback this season, winning two events. He even had three top-5 finishes, excluding his wins.

While speaking during the press conference of the 2023 BMW Championship, he said that he has made a lot of improvements to his game and feels that a lot of years are still left for him as a player.

He said:

"I made a lot of changes, and … I'm very proud of where I've gotten. But I got such a big step ahead of me with this Ryder Cup. I would really like to be on a winning Ryder Cup team someday."

Keegan Bradley shared that it was a 'nice wake-up call' for him, and as of now he wants to make it into the US Ryder Cup team and hopes to win it someday.

When asked about his forgettable 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs, he said that he wanted to make up for the loss and was pushing himself hard for it. He will be seen at the 2023 BMW Championship on August 17 at Olympia Fields North Course in the suburb of Chicago.